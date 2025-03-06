Google introduces AI Mode in Search, expands AI Overviews with Gemini 2.0

﻿Google﻿ is ramping up its AI-powered search capabilities with the launch of Gemini 2.0 for AI Overviews in the United States., alongside a new experimental feature called AI Mode.

The company announced the updates in a recent blog post, highlighting its efforts to enhance search experiences with faster responses, deeper reasoning, and broader accessibility.

“AI Overviews are one of our most popular Search features—now used by more than a billion people—and we’re continuing to advance and improve the experience to make them even better,” Google stated in the post.

With the rollout of Gemini 2.0, Google aims to provide higher-quality responses for complex queries, particularly in coding, advanced math, and multimodal searches. The company also revealed that AI Overviews will now be available to teen users and will no longer require a sign-in to access.

AI Mode

Google is also launching AI Mode, an early experiment in Search Labs designed for power users who want more in-depth AI-driven responses. Built on a custom version of Gemini 2.0, AI Mode allows users to ask complex, multi-step questions and receive structured, well-researched answers backed by real-time web data, Google's Knowledge Graph, and shopping insights.

“You can ask anything on your mind and get a helpful AI-powered response with the ability to go further with follow-up questions and helpful web links,” the company explained.

Using an advanced 'query fan-out' approach, AI Mode searches multiple sources simultaneously, helping users compare detailed options, explore nuanced topics, and retrieve high-quality content. For example, when asked about the differences in sleep tracking across smart rings, smartwatches, and tracking mats, AI Mode breaks down the comparison, fetches relevant data, and adjusts its response accordingly.

Google has been testing AI Mode internally and with select users, who have praised the speed, accuracy, and depth of responses. Now, the company is expanding access through a limited opt-in program for Google One AI Premium subscribers.

“As with any early-stage AI product, we won’t always get it right,” it acknowledged, adding that it is actively refining factual accuracy, content presentation, and integration of visuals like images and videos.

The company plans to roll out further enhancements, including richer formatting and new ways to access web content, as it gathers user feedback.