goSTOPS raises Rs 35 Cr in Series A funding round led by Blume Ventures

Backpacker hostel brand goSTOPS has raised Rs 35 crore ($4.2 million) in its Series A funding round led by Blume Ventures, with continued support from co-lead investor 1Crowd.

Other existing investors, including Mumbai Angels, Chennai Angels, Indian Angel Network, Lead Angels, and Yuj Ventures, also participated in the round.

goSTOPS earlier raised approximately $3 million over several small angel investment rounds between 2019 and 2024.

With this fresh capital infusion, goSTOPS is set to expand its capacity from 2,500 to 10,000 beds across 100 locations in the next 24 months, achieving 4X growth. The startup plans to use the funding to strengthen operations, enhance technology, and elevate the social and experiential aspects of its existing properties. In addition, the company is also finalising debt partnerships to expand its war chest for the brand’s expansion.

"This investment reflects the trust our investors have in our vision and the category we are building. With their continued support, we are set to scale goSTOPS into India’s most preferred youth travel brand—by expanding our footprint while staying true to our promise of making the transformative power of travel accessible to young Indians," said Pallavi Agarwal, Founder and CEO at goSTOPS.

Co-founded by Pallavi Agarwal and Pankaj Parwanda in 2014, goSTOPS is a community-driven, tech-first brand that offers immersive experiences for digital-native young travellers.

So far, the brand has rapidly expanded to 30+ locations, offering 2,500+ beds designed for the new-age traveller.

Its proprietary tech ecosystem includes the goSTOPS app for guests and the goCREW app for staff. It offers app-based check-ins and digital door locks to smart lockers, power controls, Wi-Fi authentication, and real-time service requests.

"By integrating tech deeply into our operations, we’ve made service delivery foolproof, enabling any team member to operate with precision while ensuring guests have complete control over their stay. Whether it’s resolving service requests within 15 minutes, facilitating social interactions, or enhancing security, every element is optimized for the digitally native traveller," says Pankaj Parwanda., Co-founder of goSTOPS, in an interaction with YourStory.

“goSTOPS has built a category-defining brand by combining deep operational expertise, smart asset management, and tech-driven efficiencies. Their ability to optimise unit economics while scaling rapidly is a testament to the team’s tenacity and strategic vision. We are excited to back their journey as they continue to expand and transform the youth travel experience in India,” added Ashish Fafadia, Partner at Blume Ventures.

"Their team isn’t just about asset utilisation; it’s about creating experiences that resonate with young travellers. This belief has been central to us leading the company's multiple rounds of equity financing, and we are now excited to see the next phase of their growth,” stated Anil Gudibande, Co-founder of 1Crowd.