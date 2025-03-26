Green Portfolio launches Rs 300 Cr Category III alternative investment fund

Green Portfolio, a portfolio management service provider, has launched a Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) with a target corpus of Rs 300 crore.

The fund has already secured commitments exceeding 50% from existing and potential investors.

The AIF will allocate 70-80% of its capital to listed equities, focusing on small, mid, and micro-cap stocks.

The remaining 20-30% will be deployed in pre-IPO opportunities, private markets, SME companies, secondary deals, preferential allotments, and private placements. With a sector-agnostic strategy, the fund aims to balance value and growth-driven investments while leveraging India’s evolving financial landscape.

Anuj Jain, Co-Founder and CIO at Green Portfolio, highlighted the fund's significance due to its ability to invest in promising businesses through various channels, including preferential allotments, private placements, and secondary opportunities.

"We look forward to growing our AIF offerings and ensuring that our careful approach to risk leads to steady, sustainable growth for our investors,” said Anuj Jain, Co-Founder and CIO at Green Portfolio.

Leveraging the flexibility of a Category III AIF, Green Portfolio seeks to provide a diversified investment platform that complements its existing Portfolio Management Services (PMS).

The firm plans to scale its AIF assets to Rs 1,000 crore to cater to the rising investor interest in structured investment vehicles that provide access to both listed and unlisted markets.