For millions of industrial workers, extreme heat, hazardous environments, and a lack of real-time safety monitoring pose serious risks to health and productivity. Workers in sectors such as manufacturing, mining, construction, oil & gas, and heavy engineering endure prolonged exposure to high temperatures. This can lead to heat stress, dehydration, and even life-threatening conditions.

Additionally, traditional safety gear lacks smart monitoring features, leaving workers vulnerable to undetected risks such as toxic gas leaks, fall hazards, and equipment malfunctions.

To address these challenges, Kausthub Kaundinya, Sreekanth Kommula and Anand Kumar—mechanical engineers and alumni of BITS Pilani—launched Jarsh Safety in 2017.

“We are addressing these challenges by integrating advanced technology into safety gear, ensuring both comfort and protection. Beyond comfort, our IoT-enabled smart safety gear offers real-time hazard detection, AI-driven risk analysis, and predictive safety alerts,” explains Kaundinya, Co-founder and CEO of Jarsh Safety.

Workers and supervisors can now monitor critical safety parameters, detect early warning signs of hazards, and take proactive measures to prevent accidents. This integration of smart technology enhances workplace safety and also reduces downtime, improves efficiency, and ensures compliance with stringent safety regulations, the company says.

The Hyderabad-based company started as a product design company in 2017 and pivoted to exclusive industrial safety products in 2021. Post-COVID-19, Jarsh pivoted towards making smart safety equipment and has rebranded as Jarsh Safety.

Industrial safety with AI-powered smart gear

Jarsh Safety offers a range of innovative wearables and smart safety gear designed to enhance worker protection, comfort, and efficiency in industrial environments.

Its flagship product—ActivCooling Helmet is the world’s first commercially available air-conditioned safety helmet. It integrates a wearable AC to provide portable ventilation in extreme conditions where traditional cooling solutions are not feasible.

Using ActivCooling technology, it regulates head temperature, preventing heat stress, exhaustion, and fatigue while ensuring optimal productivity in both hot and cold conditions.

“With the ability to cool up to -15°C and heat up to +10°C, this rechargeable, zero-maintenance helmet is a game-changer for outdoor and high-temperature work settings,” claims Kaundinya.

The company then launched SmartVolt which is a wearable, non-contact voltage detector. It is designed to detect hidden electrical hazards from a safe distance. Acting as an early warning system, it alerts users to potential dangers before they come into contact with them.

According to the founders, users can wear the detector on helmets, arms, reflective jackets or even wrists.

For lone workers operating in hazardous or remote locations, WorkLive provides real-time monitoring, seamless communication, and enhanced safety. Equipped with a live POV streaming camera, it allows supervisors to see exactly what a technician is viewing, while its wireless connectivity over 4G/5G/Wi-Fi ensures uninterrupted communication.

With two-way audio, an emergency SOS button with geo-fencing, and the ability to record video and audio for training or safety reviews, WorkLive enhances both safety and operational efficiency. Additionally, AI-driven remote monitoring and inspection features help optimise workflows and identify potential hazards.

Further to address critical safety lapses in high-risk industries, Jarsh Safety is launching iSafe in May 2025.

The device, according to Kaundinya, ensures workers remain securely anchored at all times. iSafe comes with real-time harness monitoring that immediately alerts both the user and their supervisor if the safety hooks become unanchored.

“In case of a fall, automatic fall detection triggers an emergency alert, instantly notifying rescue teams via 4G/5G connectivity while logging critical data, including GPS location, time, and incident details, for a swift and informed response,” explains Kaundinya.

Business model and revenue

Jarsh Safety follows a B2B model, and its revenue strategy is built around multiple channels, including direct sales to enterprises, where large industrial clients procure products in bulk to enhance workplace safety.

Additionally, Jarsh collaborates with authorised distributors across India and international markets, expanding product accessibility. The company also engages in OEM collaborations, co-developing safety solutions with manufacturers to meet specific industry requirements.

Looking ahead, Jarsh plans to introduce a Smart Safety-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, offering IoT-based real-time safety monitoring on a subscription basis, further strengthening its commitment to innovative and data-driven workplace safety solutions.

The company reported a revenue of Rs 25 lakh in FY 23 and Rs 1.5 crore in FY 24. For FY 25, the company says it is on track to achieve 5 crore in revenue.

Also Read Enhancing industrial safety: Innovative solutions for hazardous environments

Funding and way ahead

In January 2023, Jarsh Safety raised a pre-seed round of 1.5 crore and a seed round of 4 crore in July 2024 with participation from BITS Pilani Incubator, Mumbai Angels, QROPS and a few angels.

Recently the company secured investment offers from all four Sharks on Shark Tank India Season 4, marking a significant milestone in their journey to redefine industrial safety standards.

“To accelerate global expansion and invest in advanced AI & IoT safety solutions, we are actively exploring strategic investment opportunities with like-minded investors and partners,” says Kaundinya.

Jarsh Safety is actively expanding its global footprint and technological capabilities to redefine industrial safety. With a newly established subsidiary in Sharjah, UAE, the company is strengthening its presence in the Middle East and Africa, particularly in large-scale industrial and government safety projects.

Advancing its smart safety solutions, Jarsh is developing AI-powered helmets equipped with real-time hazard detection and worker health monitoring while expanding its IoT-based predictive safety analytics platform to help enterprises proactively prevent accidents. The integration of 5G and edge computing is further enhancing seamless safety communication in industrial environments.

Jarsh is also partnering with leading institutions and industrial giants to co-develop next-generation safety technologies while investing in patents to protect and commercialise its innovations.