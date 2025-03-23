Inside India’s new EV manufacturing policy of reduced tariffs and global players

India’s new electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing policy, which proposed to reduce import tariffs for global players committing to local production, has sparked a wave of optimism and debate. At its core, the policy is a bold move to position India as a global hub for EV manufacturing, leveraging the country’s low-cost production base, growing domestic market, and ambitious sustainability goals. But what makes this policy particularly intriguing is the timing.

With the geopolitical landscape shifting, India finds itself at the crossroads of a high-stakes rivalry between the US and China. This rivalry, centred on dominance in the EV sector could actually work in India’s favour—if the country plays its cards right.

Under its new leadership, the US is doubling down on its efforts to counter China’s growing influence in the global EV market. China has already established itself as a dominant player, with companies like BYD and NIO leading the charge in everything—from supply chain and production to innovation.

The US, on the other hand, is banking on its own EV giants, such as Tesla and Rivian, to reclaim ground. This competition is not just about economics; it’s about geopolitics, energy security, and technological supremacy.

For India, this presents a unique opportunity to attract investments from both sides, fostering a competitive and innovative EV ecosystem within its borders.

Take Tesla, for example. The American EV maker has long eyed India as a potential market and manufacturing base. With the new policy, Tesla has finally committed to setting up a manufacturing plant, with a proposed initial investment of $2 billion. This move is not just about tapping into India’s domestic market; it’s about using India as a springboard for exports to other regions.

Tesla’s entry is expected to create thousands of jobs, spur the growth of the EV auto ancillary industries, and bring cutting-edge technology to India’s shores. But Tesla is just one piece of the puzzle.

Chinese EV giant BYD is also expanding its presence in India, partnering with local firms to manufacture electric buses and cars. BYD’s success in India highlights the potential for Chinese companies to contribute to the country’s EV ecosystem, despite the geopolitical tensions between India and China.

The reduced tariffs under India’s new EV policy are a key factor in attracting these global players. By lowering import duties for companies that commit to local manufacturing, India is sending a clear message: it wants to be a part of the global EV supply chain. This approach is not without risks, though.

Domestic players, who may lack the scale and technology to compete with global giants, could find themselves at a disadvantage. To address this, the government will need to provide targeted support to local firms, whether through subsidies, R&D grants, or capacity-building initiatives. The goal should be to create a level playing field, where domestic and international players can thrive.

Another challenge is India’s dependence on imports for critical components like cells, batteries, and semiconductors. While the new policy encourages localisation, it will take time for India to build the necessary infrastructure and expertise to produce these components domestically.

Meanwhile, the government should focus on incentivising domestic production and fostering partnerships between Indian and foreign firms. This will not only reduce reliance on imports but also create a more resilient and self-sufficient EV ecosystem.

The environmental impact of the rapid growth of the EV sector is another concern that cannot be ignored. While EVs are often touted as a cleaner alternative to traditional vehicles, their production and disposal come with their own set of environmental challenges.

Batteries, for instance, contain toxic materials that can harm the environment if not disposed of properly. To address this, the government should enforce strict regulations on battery remanufacturing, recycling and disposal while promoting the use of renewable energy in EV manufacturing. This will ensure the growth of the EV sector aligns with India’s broader sustainability goals.

Geopolitical risks also loom large. The US-China rivalry could lead to trade tensions that affect India’s EV ecosystem. For instance, if the US imposes restrictions on Chinese companies operating in India, it could disrupt supply chains and create uncertainty for investors. India must maintain a balanced approach to mitigate these risks, avoiding over-reliance on any single country. By fostering a diverse and competitive market, India can insulate itself from the fallout of geopolitical conflicts.

Despite these challenges, the benefits of India’s new EV policy are hard to ignore. The influx of global players will create jobs across the value chain, from manufacturing to R&D. Companies like Tesla and BYD will invest in training programmes to develop a skilled workforce, enhancing India’s human capital.

The growth of the EV sector will also drive investments in charging infrastructure, battery manufacturing, and renewable energy, creating opportunities for ancillary industries. With global players setting up manufacturing bases, India can become an export hub for EVs and components, boosting foreign exchange earnings and strengthening its position in global trade.

In many ways, India’s new EV policy reflects the country’s broader ambitions. It’s about more than just building cars; it’s about building a future where India is at the forefront of technological innovation and sustainable development.

The policy is a calculated bet—one that acknowledges the risks but also recognises the immense potential of the EV sector. With the right execution, India can leverage this opportunity to drive economic growth, create jobs, and achieve its sustainability goals.

As the world watches the US and China compete for dominance in the EV market, India has a chance to carve out its own niche. By reducing tariffs and attracting global players, India is not just participating in the global EV race; it’s positioning itself as a key player.

The road ahead is not without obstacles, but with careful planning and strategic execution, India can turn its EV ambitions into reality. The new EV policy is a step in the right direction, and if successful, it could transform India’s auto ecosystem and pave the way for a cleaner, greener future.

Kunal Khattar is the Founding Partner of AdvantEdge Founders.