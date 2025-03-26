With only two airlines currently dominating over 90% of the passenger market, India’s aviation landscape is set for a transformative shift. The introduction of Air Kerala, Shankh Air, and Alhind Air in 2025 underscores a significant market opportunity amid a rising trajectory of air travel preferences and an increasing number of airports.

Shankh Air: Uttar Pradesh’s Aviation Pioneer

Marked as Uttar Pradesh's first full-service airline, Shankh Air is set to commence operations from the newly constructed Noida Jewar International Airport.

With a robust plan to deploy two aircraft by March 2025 and expand to five within a year, Shankh Air aims to connect key cities such as Lucknow, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur with major metros. Backed by $50 million in initial funding, its strategy includes eyeing international routes by 2027.

Air Kerala: Revolutionizing Cost-Efficient Travel

Envisioned as India’s first ultra-low-cost carrier, Air Kerala is transitioning from a government concept into a dynamic private entity led by UAE-based entrepreneurs.

Starting with three ATR 72-600 aircraft, this airline focuses on linking Kerala's smaller cities to major hubs, catering particularly to the Malayali expatriate community in the Middle East. Plans are set to launch domestic flights in 2025 and expand internationally the following year.

Alhind Air: From Regional to Global

Alhind Air, emerging from the established Alhind Group of travel agencies, plans to start with two ATR 72-600 aircraft and scale up to seven within a year. Positioned primarily as a regional commuter airline, Alhind Air will soon target Gulf countries, aiming to extend its footprint internationally within two years of its inception.

Impact on Indian Aviation

The entry of these three airlines is poised to disrupt the current market dynamics significantly, enhancing regional connectivity, service quality, and competitive pricing. The strategic focus of each airline not only promises to cater to diverse market segments but also sets the stage for a more balanced industry landscape.

Regulatory Roadmap

Having secured their no-objection certificates from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 2024, the airlines are on the brink of obtaining final air operator certificates from the Director General of Civil Aviation. The exact launch dates hinge on final regulatory approvals, setting a keenly watched timeline for these carriers.

This pivotal expansion in India's aviation sector reflects a broader commitment to enhancing air connectivity and competition, potentially resulting in more affordable and accessible air travel for consumers across regions.