Inside Quizizz’s game-changing growth strategy for edtech

Every successful entrepreneurial journey begins with a spark—an idea powerful enough to change the way we experience the world around us. Founded by Deepak Cheenath and Ankit Gupta, Quizizz has transcended from humble beginnings to become a widely celebrated global edtech platform, reshaping how millions of students and educators interact with learning content globally.

In this article, Cheenath dives deep into the entrepreneurial insights and strategic decisions that propelled Quizizz’s growth, and provides lessons for entrepreneurs aiming to leave their mark in their respective industries.

Masterclass in lean innovation

Quizizz's foundational success can be traced to its lean approach and iterative product development. Cheenath shares that in their early stages, they consistently grew at a remarkable rate, with week-over-week growth often exceeding 30%.

He emphasises the importance of early experimentation, stating, "Every week, we’d build something new and test it out in classrooms. This hands-on approach provided critical insights far beyond theoretical brainstorming." This iterative approach, grounded in direct user engagement, allowed Quizizz to quickly align with user needs and avoid costly mistakes.

Empowering users drives adoption

Quizizz’s growth surged when the founders recognized teachers as pivotal champions. The strategic pivot to empower teachers resulted in exponential user growth. "Unlocking Quizizz for teachers was the real game changer," Cheenath notes. "We went from being content gatekeepers to empowering teachers to create and adapt content freely."

This shift saw user adoption escalate from hundreds to millions, driven primarily by the advocacy of enthusiastic teachers. By focusing on their key advocates, Quizizz successfully tapped into a network effect that propelled substantial organic growth.

Product-led growth as a core strategy

Quizizz's focus has been on product-led growth and achieving scale with minimal marketing spend. Cheenath revealed, "Our growth was primarily organic, driven entirely by product quality and word-of-mouth."

Even as investors pushed for early monetization, Quizizz's choice to to prioritize perfecting the product experience eventually lead to monthly active users growing from around 25 million pre-pandemic to over 70 million post-pandemic.

Strategic agility during crises

Quizizz's strategic agility became particularly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform experienced rapid growth due to its intuitive design and ease of use. "When the pandemic hit, suddenly everyone needed accessible, easy-to-use edtech solutions," Cheenath recalls. At the height of the pandemic, Quizizz reported onboarding approximately 20,000 new teachers weekly.

This underscores the entrepreneurial lesson that simplicity and adaptability can provide significant advantages during periods of sudden market shifts, enabling businesses to capitalize swiftly on emerging opportunities.

Profitable monetization through value addition

Quizizz's approach to monetization was marked by strategic patience and careful implementation. Cheenath proudly states, "Within weeks of launching the subscription model, we were profitable." This monetization strategy enhanced user experience rather than restricting it, contributing to sustainable profitability.

The subscription model, designed to offer incremental value without diminishing free user benefits, underscores the critical insight that thoughtful, user-focused monetization can significantly improve customer satisfaction and long-term business sustainability.

Leveraging AI for future growth

Quizizz’s proactive embrace of AI technology demonstrates the importance of staying ahead of technological trends. Cheenath explains, "Every aspect of teaching—content creation, differentiation, assessment—is dramatically enhanced by AI."

By integrating AI into their offerings, Quizizz positioned itself as an innovator, significantly enhancing the product's capability to support educators. The integration of AI also improved operational efficiencies, allowing Quizizz to scale effectively while meeting diverse educational needs worldwide, according to Cheenath.

Building an NPS score of 80+

Another critical insight from Quizizz's journey is their intentional effort in cultivating a strong organizational culture focused on continuous learning, customer empathy, and innovation. Cheenath and Gupta fostered an environment where employees frequently interacted with customers, maintaining high motivation and alignment with evolving user needs.

This culture directly contributed to Quizizz’s high Net Promoter Score (NPS), consistently above 80, reflecting extraordinary user satisfaction and loyalty.

A blueprint for edtech success

As Quizizz continues to expand its global reach and innovate at the intersection of education and technology, it remains a powerful case study for entrepreneurs seeking to build impactful, scalable edtech businesses.

For up-and-coming entrepreneurs, the core principles that Quizizz embraced—lean innovation, empowering advocates, product-led growth, agility during crises, thoughtful monetization, early adoption of emerging technologies, and strong organizational culture—represent fundamental strategies that can guide startups toward sustained success.

