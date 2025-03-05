How Kidsmate became one of India’s fastest growing children’s brands

India has one of the world’s largest child populations, with about 31 crore children under the age of 12 years as of 2023. The demographic advantage, combined with rapid urbanisation and rising disposable incomes, has led to a substantial boom in the Indian children’s market.

Ludhiana-based Kidsmate is tapping this demand by providing high-quality, safe products that spark creativity and imagination. Launched in 2023, the brand has shattered records by achieving Rs 60 crore in revenue within just one year of inception, making it one of the fastest growing brands in the sector.

With a vast portfolio ranging from ride-on toys to baby care essentials, Kidsmate now dominates multiple categories on leading ecommerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, FirstCry, and Meesho. Its products have become best-sellers, ranking #1 in categories like trikes, kick scooters, electric cars, bikes, and others.

Kidsmate has, in a short span, become the go-to choice for parents looking for high-quality, safe, and innovative products for their children. It has done this by maintaining top-tier product quality, ensuring that parents can trust their essentials for safety and reliability.

The children’s brand has also entered the quick commerce space with Blinkit and Instamart, ensuring that parents can get desired products with fast doorstep delivery. The company’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has made it a household name in India’s parenting community.

Speaking about the brand’s success, Aman Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Fine Industries, Ludhiana, said, “Our goal has always been to create products that don’t just entertain but also contribute to a child’s growth and development. We listen to parents and prioritize safety, innovation, and fun in every product we introduce. This approach has earned us the trust of thousands of families across India.”

Kidsmate has now partnered with actress Shweta Tiwari to further strengthen its presence in the market. Her association with Kidsmate as its official brand ambassador. reinforces the company’s mission of providing high-quality, child-friendly products that parents can trust.

“As a mother, I understand the importance of choosing the best products for my child. Kidsmate is a brand that truly cares about safety, innovation, and fun, making it an ideal choice for parents. I’m thrilled to be part of their journey,” she said. partnership aims to deepen Kidsmate’s relationship with parents and reinforce its commitment to delivering the best for children.

Kidsmate aims to earn over Rs 200 crore in market revenue by the fiscal year 2025-2026. This goal shows the company's dedication to growing its presence in the children's products sector. The company wants to improve its supply chain and use effective marketing strategies. By forming smart partnerships and prioritizing customers, Kidsmate is on track to become a top name in the children’s product industry.