Literary festival transforms into innovation hub: iStart Rajasthan empowers 14 standout startups at JLF 2025

The Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) is known as the world’s greatest literary gathering, where stories, ideas, and culture converge. This year, it also became a launchpad for innovation, with iStart Rajasthan providing a premium platform for startups to present their ideas to a diverse, global audience.

iStart Rajasthan, the state’s flagship initiative for startups, has been instrumental in fostering entrepreneurship by offering incubation, funding, mentorship, and exposure. With over 5,500 startups registered under the program—including more than 1,700 women-led ventures—iStart has positioned Rajasthan as a thriving hub for innovation.

Beyond providing financial assistance, iStart offers personalised mentorship, networking opportunities, and market access to startups, enabling them to refine business models and expand reach. For many startups, iStart has been a crucial growth partner—whether by helping them secure pre-seed funding, facilitating access to industry experts, or refining investment pitches.

At JLF 2025, iStart provided 25 startups with premium exhibition spaces, allowing them to connect with investors, customers, and industry leaders from across the world.. Additionally, several startups received media exposure on platforms like YourStory, further amplifying their presence in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

14 Startups That Stood Out at JLF 2025

1. The Great Indian Book Tour

Founded by Prashant Gupta, this initiative creates a platform for emerging authors to promote their books beyond mainstream literary events. With over 50 book tours across India and an upcoming international tour in the UK, the startup is bridging the gap between new writers and readers. iStart has supported the startup with funding, mentorship, and networking opportunities, helping it scale its platform and reach a larger audience.

2. Swizuka Recyweave Textile LLP

Led by Anvita Sudeshna and Pooja Sawant, this Jaipur-based startup upcycles pre- and post-consumer textile waste into sustainable products. iStart has provided mentorship, pitch refinement, and exhibition space, helping the startup gain visibility and market traction.

3. Artakasha Decor Pvt. Ltd. (Saaj Hast)

Founded by Divya Kumawat, this venture empowers artisans by promoting handcrafted home décor, including gemstone carvings and wooden furniture. iStart’s support has included grants, mentorship, and industry networking, allowing the brand to expand its market access.

4. Pawdrip

Vaibhav Jha’s startup is redefining pet care with luxury pet accessories, including pet perfumes enriched with vitamin E and antibacterial properties. iStart has provided incubation support, mentorship, and pre-seed funding, enabling the startup to develop and market its products effectively.

5. Urban Culture

Yogendra Meena founded Urban Culture to empower beauty and salon professionals, especially single mothers, by providing them with employment opportunities. Currently operating in 23 cities and supporting over 1,000 professionals, the startup has benefited from grants, mentorship, and business networking facilitated by iStart.

6. All Ok Done

Hitesh Mojadi created this venture to streamline travel planning by offering personalised itineraries based on user preferences. iStart has helped the startup with incubation, strategic mentorship, and business development guidance.

7. Amritatva

Preeti Rathore’s startup offers gluten-free and vegan products made from oyster mushrooms and millet. iStart’s assistance has included market access, business mentorship, and product development support, helping the startup gain traction in retail and international markets.

8. Jungle Sting

This brand sources raw honey from tribals in Udaipur and introduces innovative products like olive tea. iStart has supported the startup through market exposure, business mentoring, and networking with key industry players.

9. BikeSetu

Bikesetu simplifies electric scooter buying, owning, and leasing. As a single-window multi-brand EV2W buying & advisory platform, Bikesetu focuses on Tier II, III, and IVcities, ensuring affordability and accessibility. The platform leverages cutting-edge technology to help users explore and manage scooters in real time, making well-informed purchasing decisions. iStart has played a key role by facilitating government connections, offering mentorship, and providing grant support.

10. Doggle India Pvt. Ltd.

Rishabh Jain’s startup provides graphic design, website development, and digital branding services. His second brand, Wed Monkey, specialises in customised wedding e-cards and AR/VR wedding invitations. iStart has provided funding, office space, and branding mentorship to help the business grow.

11. Kalānkit

Founded by Neha Purohit, Kalankit collaborates with over 15 Indian artists to create fashion accessories inspired by traditional and contemporary art. With iStart’s support in marketing, business expansion, and financial assistance, Kalankit has successfully scaled its operations.

12. Paints and Me

Sakshi Goyal’s venture blends hand-painted designs with crochet art, offering unique keychains, bouquets, and accessories. iStart has helped with market entry strategies, customer outreach, and access to business development programs.

13. E2Ecom

Founded by Vaibhav Chordia, E2Ecom is a startup offering ecommerce development, website maintenance, branding, and digital marketing solutions to boost online business growth. At JLF 2024, Chordia showcased gemstone paintings made using traditional techniques. iStart has provided mentorship and funding support, helping the startup streamline operations and expand its customer base.

14. DeoTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Founded by Akshay Jain, DeoTech Solutions provides IT services, including web and mobile app development and digital marketing. Jain is also developing another work leisure business—a curated workspace solution that enables remote workers to work from cafés and restaurants. iStart has supported the startup with incubation, mentorship, and a pre-seed grant of ₹2,40,000, as well as assistance in networking, marketing, and scaling.

Through its extensive support system, iStart Rajasthan is shaping the future of startups by providing them with the resources and exposure needed to thrive. At JLF 2025, these 14 startups exemplified the program’s impact, showcasing innovation across diverse sectors. As Rajasthan’s startup ecosystem continues to grow, iStart remains a key enabler, helping entrepreneurs turn their ideas into reality on national and global platforms.