Mastering AI search: How you can lead the charge

Remember when the biggest SEO challenges were limited to keyword density and sprinkling a few backlinks? Today, the search landscape has evolved and reshaped dramatically, thanks to the rise of artificial intelligence in our search engines.

AI search is fundamentally changing how users find, consume, and interact with content. Traditional SEO as we’ve known it just isn’t adept enough to keep pace with algorithms that learn and adapt faster than a toddler with a new iPad.

Does this mean all your years of experience in the domain now stand irrelevant? Nope. But it’s time to evolve. SEO has always been about meeting users where they are. Now, it just so happens that “where they are” is increasingly in conversation with AI tools and assistive devices that place answers front and center, and in most cases without a single click through your site.

However, despite the evolution, the goal of the search remains the same:

● Show up

● Offer value

● Connect with your audience

We just need to reinvent how we do it.

The SERP is the New Destination

Google’s search engine response page (SERP) nowadays looks like a smorgasbord of information–carousel ads, featured snippets, ‘People Also Ask’ popups, etc.–overwhelming every user. That’s because the search engine itself has become a destination. Users often don’t bother clicking through; they get everything they need right there on page one, sometimes even without needing to scroll through.

So how do you get the visitors to look at your wares when Google is basically hugging your audience before they get to you?

● Think visually, beyond the blue links. Be more iterative, perhaps integrate video snippets or quick answers in your strategy. Be the answer people ‘see’ first, not just another link on the search list

● Focus on SERP attention. If your content can appear as an FAQ, a snippet, or even an image carousel, you considerably improve your chances of capturing eyeballs

● Create a credible brand, across social channels, review sites, industry forums, and other relevant platforms. With strong branding, your users will move past the hugs, straight to you

Extend brand visibility

User attention these days is scattered across platforms. They'll see your product on Instagram, read reviews on Google Business, and land on your website when they’re ready to buy (maybe). Putting all your chips in the ‘website’ basket might not be the way to go.

Try:

● Meeting your target audience where they spend most of their time. Don’t force everyone to visit your site if they’re not ready. Engage with them on their turf first and impress them with your offerings

● Moreover, it’s critical to create consistent touchpoints across platforms. The look and vibe of your brand on your site should remain the way it is on Facebook or X.

● The website remains the main HQ for your brand. Ensure that it’s updated regularly

Craft Conversations, Not Just Keywords

If you’ve ever taken a road trip with kids, you’d know the difference between, “Are we there yet?” and “Can we stop at the next diner with the state’s best burger?” — one’s a mindless repetition while the other is context and intent. AI search is all about the latter.

● If your content matches what people actually want, you’ll naturally rank higher, especially with AI tools scouring for relevance, not just keyword stuffing

● Try crafting content that reads like a conversation. Sure authority and facts are key, but a friendly and approachable tone can make a considerable difference in the way humans and AI engage with your content

● Context is king. AI is increasingly becoming adept at understanding the “why” behind a query. Ensure your content answers deeper needs and conversational search will reward you handsomely.

Moving Beyond Traditional Search Rankings

Betting your entire marketing budget for the pursuit of ranking top on Google’s results is like putting all your chips on a single number on the roulette table. it’s time to diversify:

● Optimize for answer engines. Sure, Google is huge, but there are a considerable number of users on other AI search engines as well – CoPilot, Perplexity, ChatGPT, etc. Optimize for those too.

● Search is no longer limited to typing. People nowadays speak their queries or look for answers in a photo. Ensure your content is discoverable and understandable in those formats.

The evolution of search is an exciting opportunity for us to stand out by being proactive, creative, and genuinely helpful. Embrace the new platforms with open arms and craft content that helps you build newer, stronger connections. Do this, and you won’t just survive the change — you’ll lead it.

Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, CleverTap