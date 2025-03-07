This startup ensures optimal use of shipping containers through AI-driven technology

Traditional container logistics suffers from the fundamental challenge of inefficiency—containers are transported to inland locations (factories/warehouses) for deliveries and they return to the sea ports empty after being unloaded. This is not just a logistical challenge but is also an economic and environmental disaster.

A container moving empty on the road is a wasted opportunity—it means increased fuel consumption, higher logistics costs for transporters, unnecessary congestion on roads, and an avoidable carbon footprint.

“For every 10 containers transported inland, about 8 return empty, leading to significant costs, which ultimately impact businesses and consumers,” says Dhruv Taneja, whose family owns and operates one of India’s largest empty container depot companies.

Amidst this inefficiency, Taneja saw an opportunity to transform an outdated supply chain system into a more intelligent, cost-efficient, and sustainable model.

So, in 2019, Taneja, along with Harsh Vardhan Gupta, Abhishek Baheti, and Manish Singh, launched MatchLog Solutions—a digital platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to map and match empty containers with export bookings in real time.

Instead of returning empty after an import delivery, containers carry goods that have to be exported via a particular sea port. This enables shipping lines and transporters to reuse the same container, thus optimising fleet utilisation and container movement, and creating a seamless supply chain.

In the long run, this improves efficiency for all stakeholders and cuts costs and carbon emissions on a large scale.

“Today, MatchLog is leading the charge in revolutionising container logistics through intelligent reuse, technology-driven optimisations, and a commitment to sustainability,” says Taneja, Founder and Global CEO of MatchLog Solutions.

Optimising container logistics through smart technology

Mumbai-based MatchLog claims to reduce container turnaround time from an industry average of 34 days to just 4 days through advanced triangulation. Turnaround time in this context is the total duration from the time an import-laden container comes to India till the time it leaves the country on an export leg.

The company achieves this through its proprietary technology stack that comprises the following solutions:

STinder: An intelligent matching system that pairs 20 ft and 40 ft containers with import and export

MatchLog Integrated Street Turn Yards: Strategically located hubs that facilitate seamless container repositioning through digital surveys. Currently, key hubs operate in Morbi and Vapi in Gujarat and Pune in Maharashtra.

Transport Management System: A fully integrated transport execution system that provides real-time tracking, automated documentation, and smart container allocation based on demand

According to the founders, a key feature of MatchLog is its ability to drive large-scale cost savings for the industry.

“Through our container triangulation model, we are projected to save over $100 million in freight costs annually in the next five years, making logistics more cost-effective for businesses across the supply chain. Additionally, our model has led to a massive reduction in carbon emissions, with 800,000 metric tonnes of CO₂ savings projected annually as we scale up operations,” says Gupta, CEO – India, MatchLog.

Business model and growth

MatchLog’s clients include shipping lines looking to maximise container utilisation, freight forwarders seeking cost-effective transport solutions, and manufacturers and exporters who require reliable and sustainable container movement.

The startup charges a transaction fee on every successful container reuse enabled through its platform. It also provides value-added services such as container tracking, automated documentation, and carbon credit reporting, free of cost.

Over the past few years, MatchLog has onboarded 5,000 transporters, operating over 1 lakh trailers. Currently, it handles 3,000-4,000 containers per month, and its goal is to increase this volume exponentially as it scales across India and beyond.

Taneja says MatchLog has been unit economics-positive since inception and is on track to achieve profitability by June this year.

While there are no Indian players in this space, MatchLog competes with global players including Matchbox and Avantida.

In 2022, the startup secured $3 million in funding from Blue Ashva Capital, Rainmatter Climate Technologies, and Capital A.

In April last year, MatchLog raised $1.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Motion Ventures and July Ventures. The round also saw participation from Venture Catalysts, Blue Ashva Capital, and Capital A.

“This funding comes at a crucial stage as we transition from a marketplace to a full-fledged platform model, emphasising deep integration, automation, and sustainability-first logistics,” says Gupta.

MatchLog is currently present in the west coast, covering the ports of Mundra, Hazira, Nhava Sheva and Pipavav. Going forward, it plans to expand into India’s eastern ports, starting with Chennai. It is also targeting markets in Southeast Asia through collaborations with Haulio (Singapore) and DahNay Logistics (Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore).

With these efforts, MatchLog aims to handle 2 million container trips annually. Over the next two years, the company plans to onboard 50,000 transporters, bolstering its logistics network.

Technology remains a key focus of MatchLog, with advancements in AI-driven matchmaking, real-time tracking, and carbon credit monetisation on the cards.