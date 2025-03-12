Young professionals today – who are juggling deadlines, meetings and social lives – have no time to fix a leaky tap or deep-clean the couch. This has led to the Uberisation of the home services market across the world, making on-demand home services the next big thing.

Mumbai-based MeeHelp is on a mission to completely transform the market, positioning itself as a future leader in an industry projected to reach $1.09 billion in India by 2030. The company’s platform offers a range of services, from cleaning and cooking to babysitting and elderly care—making it the go-to solution for urban families seeking reliable, accessible help at their fingertips.

Since its inception in 2022, MeeHelp has experienced rapid development, testing and refining its business model to ensure it addresses key pain points faced by both consumers and service providers. The company began by offering a free app, testing its hypothesis with a small user base to identify the specific needs of families. This insight informed the launch of its subscription service in 2023 and on-demand service offerings in late 2024.

“We knew the demand for home services was undeniable, but the real challenge was developing a business model that could scale effectively,” explains Anu Meelu, Founder of MeeHelp. “After careful analysis, we settled on a SaaS-based model, which allows users to pay a minimal platform fee and connect directly with service providers. This approach makes the process easier, more cost-effective, and gives users greater control over their service experience,” he says.

What sets MeeHelp apart?

Using advanced AI and data-driven algorithms, MeeHelp’s technology guarantees top-tier service by automatically removing low-rated providers from the platform, ensuring that only the best professionals remain. This focus on service quality, coupled with a seamless user experience, has driven high levels of satisfaction and customer retention.

Since the platform’s official launch, MeeHelp has experienced a 14.2x increase in paid users between April 2024 and January 2025. The company is now operational in more than 60 cities, with a strong focus on metro and Tier II cities.

“Our approach has been to strategically focus on 22 cities to optimise our operations and resources. This has allowed us to test and refine our on-demand service model, particularly in metro areas, where we’ve seen rapid growth in orders,” says Meelu. While demand from non-metro cities continues to grow organically, MeeHelp’s primary focus remains on scaling efficiently within metro cities, where the demand for home services is the highest.

MeeHelp’s ability to scale efficiently is backed by its commitment to training and incentivizing service providers. “We offer both online and offline training programs to help our helpers improve their skills, focus on service etiquette, and learn how to use the platform effectively. Additionally, we reward high-rated helpers with priority orders and bonus incentives, which significantly reduces cancellations,” Meelu shares.

Expansion plans

Looking ahead, MeeHelp is expanding its service portfolio to include beauty care and mobility services. This move aligns with the company’s broader vision of becoming a comprehensive platform for all home services. It is also preparing to launch a loyalty-driven program that will reward users with MeeHelp credits, which can be redeemed across all service categories.

“By offering a more holistic range of services and integrating a loyalty program, we aim to deepen customer engagement and encourage repeat usage,” says Meelu.

MeeHelp is positioning itself to capitalise on the growing demand for on-demand home services, especially as more professionals and families migrate to urban centres. The rise of disposable incomes and increasing access to affordable internet in Tier II and III cities presents a massive opportunity for growth in these markets. As MeeHelp expands its reach, it is well-positioned to tap into these emerging markets, where the demand for quality home services is beginning to surge.

What’s next?

MeeHelp has already proven itself as a scalable, user-first platform with a potential to capture significant market share in the home services sector. With a total addressable market of over $100 billion and a serviceable available market of $30 billion, MeeHelp is positioned to scale rapidly, while continuing to innovate and refine its business model.

As the home services sector evolves with AI, automation, and new market dynamics, MeeHelp’s approach to service delivery and its rapidly expanding user base make it an attractive player in the space. While the platform is currently focused on domestic help and home maintenance, its roadmap includes plans for a more diversified service offering, ensuring it meets the full spectrum of consumer needs.

As the need for on-demand services continues to rise, MeeHelp is poised to become the go-to platform in the sector —creating new opportunities for millions of families while positioning itself as a key player in the next phase of India’s digital economy.