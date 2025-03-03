Meet the 10 entrepreneurs set to drive change in 2025

As the business world evolves, a new wave of entrepreneurs is leading the way with fresh ideas, bold strategies, and a drive to make a difference. These 10 entrepreneurs have not only built successful ventures but are also redefining industries with their innovation and determination. Whether through technology, sustainability, or customer-focused solutions, they are setting new standards for success.

1) Mahender Singh Prajapati

Co-founder and Managing Director, Marg ERP Ltd.

Mahender Singh Prajapati, a tech visionary with 30+ years of industry experience, has been instrumental in revolutionizing India’s pharma and FMCG sectors through innovative digital solutions. As the driving force behind Marg ERP Ltd., he has transformed complex business operations into user-friendly systems for the MSME and SME segments. Leading a team of dedicated researchers, he focuses on crafting customized, simplified solutions that enhance operational efficiency.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Prajapati is a committed philanthropist, striving to create meaningful societal change. His leadership, rooted in integrity and innovation, continues to inspire, making him a true catalyst for progress in both business and community development.

2) Yumit Dungrani

Founder, Noveemi

Revolutionizing modern jewelry, Noveemi is where elegance meets every day wear. Founded by Yumit Dungrani, Noveemi stands for authenticity, sustainability, and timeless style. The brand crafts minimal yet classy jewelry—real gold, lab-grown diamonds, and effortless sophistication—perfect for both daily wear and gifting. Whether it’s for the office or a special occasion, Noveemi’s designs redefine luxury at an affordable price. With a deep-rooted understanding of diamonds and craftsmanship, Dungrani is not just creating jewelry; he’s shaping the future of ethical luxury in the industry.

3) Aravinda Paladugu

Founder, Alkemy Edtech

Alkemy Edtech, under the leadership of Aravinda Paladugu, is making significant strides in addressing India’s skills gap, especially in fast-growing areas like AI, data science, and digital marketing where talent is in short supply. The company focuses on equipping learners with practical, job-ready skills rather than just theoretical knowledge. Through personalized career guidance, AI-enhanced mock interviews, and industry-specific training, Alkemy is committed to broadening access to quality education. It aims to upskill 10,000 learners by the end of 2025, positioning these individuals not just as employable but as pioneers in their chosen careers, directly tackling the nation’s increasing demand for skilled professionals.

4) Shashikanth Kanaparthi

Founder, VOLTA

Shashikanth Kanaparthi, a visionary entrepreneur and Founder of VOLTA , is transforming India’s mobility. With CEO Raja Vikram at the helm, he has built VOLTA into India’s fastest-growing, award-winning zero-commission mobility app.

Launched in November 2023 and based in Hyderabad, VOLTA offers auto, bike-taxi, car, and EV rides with transparent pricing and zero surge charges. VOLTA, which has won multiple awards, has onboarded 80,000+ drivers and 1,50,000+ consumers in just 12 months.

With robust safety features, including an emergency SOS system with 15-minute ambulance and police assistance and AI integration to enhance efficiency. VOLTA is setting new benchmarks in mobility while strategically expanding into last-mile and quick commerce delivery, revolutionizing mobility.

5) Vishal Datt Wadhwa

Founder, CoWorkZen

Vishal Datt Wadhwa, the force behind CoWorkZen, is transforming flexible office spaces in Noida and the NCR region. Understanding the evolving needs of businesses, he has built CoWorkZen into a community-driven workspace where startups and enterprises thrive. CoWorkZen makes the most efficient use of space, ensuring it remains both functional and affordable, setting it apart in the industry. Wadhwa’s vision is to create an environment where businesses can scale without stress, backed by well-managed workspace solutions and seamless support. As India’s flexible office space landscape grows, he remains at the forefront, ensuring professionals have the right space to collaborate, innovate, and succeed.

6) John Fernandes

Founder, Big Brand Business

John Fernandes, entrepreneur and author of the book Big 4 to Big 8, is on a mission to transform 10,000 chartered accountants, build global brands, and generate Rs 10,000 crore in revenue. As the founder of BigBrandBusiness.com, he advocates ethical digital branding to attract high-ticket clients worldwide. With the support of his expert team, Fernandes has already helped CAs secure international clients, positioning them as industry leaders. His vision is revolutionizing how Indian CAs establish their brands and scale globally.

7) Abhinandan Singh

Founder and Director, Fuel Wings

In just four years, Fuel Wings has transformed India's fuel logistics landscape, offering 360-degree fuel solutions that streamline procurement for businesses across 14 states. Under the leadership of Abhinandan Singh, Founder and Director, and Shabir Momin, President and Investor, the company is redefining B2B fuel distribution, pioneering bulk HSD delivery and PESO-approved small-scale fuel solutions.

With Neoma Ventures’ backing, Fuel Wings has set benchmarks in efficiency, compliance, and accessibility, serving MSMEs, quick commerce, banking, and industrial sectors. As India moves toward tech-driven fuel solutions, Fuel Wings leads the charge—reshaping the future of energy logistics.

8) Gopu Kalyani Reddy

Founder, Medbuzz

From a small hometown to leading one of India's top healthcare ecommerce platforms, Gopu Kalyani Reddy is redefining accessibility in medicine. With a master’s degree in pharmacy, she took a bold leap into the tech-driven world of ecommerce, launching Medbuzz in 2020 after seven years as a homemaker. Today, Medbuzz is a top 10 app on the Play Store, dispatching 6,000+ shipments monthly. Focused on making healthcare affordable and accessible, Reddy continues to navigate challenges in the industry, proving that innovation and determination can transform lives.

9) Janvi Shah

Founder and CEO, Crewtangle

Janvi Shah is revolutionizing brand marketing by seamlessly integrating online and offline experiences. With two decades of experience, including a tenure at The Times of India, she initially founded The Events Couture to provide immersive and personalized offerings in events space. However, she always felt something was missing. Her intuition led her to collaborate with Deffective Duo to found Crewtangle, which bridged the offline-online experience, resulting in the evolution of creativity with strategy and delivering impactful brand narratives. In 2025, she aims to push the boundaries of brand engagement, leveraging immersive storytelling and seamless execution and evaluating growth opportunities both organically and inorganically. Working with brands like Air India, Raheja Corp, Cipla, Tata Cliq, Tata AIG, and Wizcraft, her mantra—everything has a solution—drives Crewtangle’s growth in an ever-evolving business landscape.

10) Ria Bajaj

Founder, The Gorgeous Hair

Ria Bajaj is transforming the hair industry with The Gorgeous Hair, a brand committed to providing 100% natural human hair solutions like hair extensions, toppers, and volumizers. Having served over 10,000+ women, the brand specializes in premium yet affordable human hair wigs for those facing alopecia, chemotherapy-related hair loss, and hair thinning. With a mission to restore confidence, The Gorgeous Hair offers a seamless blend of innovation, quality, and accessibility. Under Bajaj’s leadership, the brand continues to expand, ensuring that every woman has access to luxurious, natural-looking hair solutions that empower and inspire.