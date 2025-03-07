Building the future of work: Meghna Agarwal’s journey with IndiQube

Building a business from scratch is never easy. And doing it as a woman in a traditionally male-dominated industry takes extraordinary resilience. This Women's Day, we celebrate leaders like Meghna Agarwal, who are breaking barriers and redefining leadership in India’s commercial real estate sector.

As the co-founder of IndiQube, a leading workspace solutions provider, Meghna has reshaped how businesses scale office spaces. But her journey wasn’t a straightforward corporate climb. She built from scratch, challenged norms, and redefined how companies approach flexible workspaces.

From investment banking aspirations to entrepreneurship

Meghna envisioned a structured corporate career, one built on financial expertise and market strategies. But life had other plans. The influence of her father, a first-generation entrepreneur, planted the seeds of business acumen in her mind from a young age.

“Weekends were often spent at his factory, where I observed him in action; attending meetings, solving problems, and constantly thinking of ways to improve. There were days when he would stay the entire day at the factory. He was also very progressive for his time, introducing innovative practices like revenue sharing with workers, which was quite forward-thinking during those days,” she recalls. Seeing the highs and lows of entrepreneurship firsthand prepared Meghna for the unpredictable yet rewarding journey of building companies from scratch.

Her entrepreneurial career began at 25 when she co-founded HirePro Technologies with a vision to make hiring frictionless. In 2009, she ventured into Ultrafine Minerals, a leading manufacturer catering to the Cable, Polymer, Plastic, and Paper industries. These experiences refined her business acumen and strategic thinking.

In 2015, she made her boldest move yet - launching IndiQube to redefine flexible workspaces. She had a clear vision to create agile office solutions that cater not just to startups but also to large enterprises looking for scalable workspaces.

Initially, Meghna measured success through revenue milestones, expansion goals, and industry recognition. Over time, she realized that success is a moving target. “Success isn’t just about professional achievements; it’s about the personal memories and experiences I gather along the way. It’s about the people who believe in you—beyond the cap table. When those around you grow along with you, that’s when I feel I’ve truly succeeded,” she shares.

Navigating work-life balance: The sabbatical that changed everything

Entrepreneurship is often seen as an all-consuming journey where taking a break is a luxury. Meghna challenged that notion when a complicated pregnancy forced her to take a sabbatical. Stepping away from the daily hustle of a growing company wasn’t easy, but it was necessary.

Instead of completely disconnecting, she found a balance. “I stayed involved in small, deliberate ways, just an hour or two a day, to keep a pulse on things without overwhelming myself,” she explains.

This phased reintegration helped her stay connected while prioritizing her health. The experience reinforced her belief that work-life balance isn’t about rigid separation but about finding a rhythm that works. “This experience taught me a valuable lesson: life will always present challenges, and it’s okay to slow down when necessary. The key is to keep moving forward, even if it’s in small, manageable steps,” she shares.

Strategic playbook

From a single property in Bengaluru to 100+ locations across 13 cities, IndiQube has grown into a key player in India’s managed workspace sector, covering 7.76 million sq.ft. of space. With a diverse client base spanning startups to large enterprises, the company continues to adapt to the growing needs of businesses, offering flexible and scalable workspace solutions. This rapid growth wasn’t accidental but a result of carefully crafted strategies.

One of IndiQube’s core differentiators is its hub-and-spoke model. Instead of relying solely on large office spaces, the company developed key hubs in major business districts, complemented by smaller satellite centers. “By positioning ourselves in high-demand micro-markets with robust infrastructure, connectivity, and strong talent catchments, we ensured long-term adaptability,” Meghna explains.

Another strategic move was the revitalization of older Grade B properties. While competitors focused on high-end commercial spaces, Meghna saw an opportunity to transform aging buildings into modern, technology-driven workspaces.

By integrating smart interiors, sustainability features, and state-of-the-art amenities, IndiQube brought a fresh approach to workspace solutions. “Through these strategies, we met the growing demand for workspace solutions across Tier I and non-Tier I cities in India,” she emphasizes.

The future of work: IndiQube’s vision

India’s flexible workspace sector is growing exponentially. The total stock of flexible office spaces at around 62-64 million sq. ft. as of CY2023, is projected to double by 2027. Meghna sees this surge as a reflection of the changing nature of work—one that values flexibility, technology, and sustainability.

IndiQube plans to expand into Tier II and Tier III cities, ensuring that businesses in emerging markets have access to high-quality, scalable office solutions. Additionally, the company is doubling down on ‘Sustainability as a Service’, integrating green energy solutions into its workspace offerings.

Beyond physical expansion, IndiQube is focused on leveraging technology by offering a suite of SaaS products to landlords, property managers and businesses.

“We aim to expand on our abilities to meet varied enterprise needs—whether it’s establishing large corporate hubs, supporting branch offices, or automating operations,” Meghna shares.

The IndiQube impact

IndiQube is setting new benchmarks in how businesses utilize and experience office spaces by blending design, management, and technology into a scalable platform. “We aim to shape the future of workplaces through flexible, personalized, on-demand, smart, and sustainable solutions,” Meghna says.

With a vision to be the most preferred workspace partner for businesses of all sizes, IndiQube is gearing up for the next phase of growth - one that will redefine the future of work in India and beyond. And at the helm of it all is Meghna Agarwal, a leader who has proven that the right mix of strategy, resilience, and innovation can transform an industry.