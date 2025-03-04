Mintoak, a merchant SaaS platform helping the merchant apps for some of the largest banks and acquirers across India, the Middle East, and Africa, has acquired Digiledge, a fintech player specialising in bill payments and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) solutions.

With this acquisition, Mintoak has added bill payments and CBDC features to its platform, enabling it to offer more digital solutions for SMEs. It aims to enhance merchant engagement, retention, and monetisation opportunities for banks and financial institutions.

Mintoak said in a statement that Digiledge’s expertise will empower its partner banks to offer a more holistic financial ecosystem to their SME customers.

Founded in 2017 by Raman Khanduja, Rama Tadepalli, Kabeer Jain, Sanjay Nazareth, and Rohit Ramana, the Mumbai-based modular, cloud-native, API-first payments platform enables banks to digitally empower the merchant ecosystem by powering digital payments and financial services.

“This acquisition is a major milestone in our mission to support SMEs with an all-in-one merchant payments and commerce platform. By adding Digiledge’s bill payments and CBDC capabilities, we are making it easier for merchant acquirers to grow and help more SMEs access digital tools and financial services. Together, we’re changing the way merchants do business in a digital world,” said Raman Khanduja, Co-founder and CEO of Mintoak.

“Joining forces with Mintoak opens up new opportunities for us to operate at scale and expand our reach into international markets. This partnership empowers us to deliver more value and support the SME ecosystem globally,” added Mahesh Govind, Co-founder and CEO of Digiledge.