OpenAI rolls out developer tools to build advanced AI agents

ChatGPT-maker ﻿OpenAI﻿on has launched a set of tools on Wednesday to help developers and enterprises to build advanced AI agents.

The tools, introduced as part of the company’s new Responses API (Application Programming Interface), enable businesses to develop custom agents to perform tasks such as conducting web searches, scanning company files, and navigating websites.

“We view agents as systems that independently accomplish tasks on behalf of users. Over the past year, we’ve introduced new model capabilities that have laid the foundation for our models to handle the complex, multi-step tasks required to build agents. However, customers have shared that turning these capabilities into production-ready agents can be challenging,” read the company’s blog.

The new tools are designed to simplify the agent logic, orchestration, and interactions, enabling developers to launch agent projects easily. OpenAI also announced plans to introduce further enhancements in the coming weeks and months, to push the development of agentic applications on its platform.

The announcement follows earlier launches in ChatGPT, where OpenAI launched AI agents such as Operator, which can navigate websites, and Deep Research, which compiles research reports.

“With today’s releases, we’re introducing the first building blocks to empower developers and enterprises to more easily build, deploy, and scale reliable, high-performing AI agents. As model capabilities become more and more agentic, we’ll continue investing in deeper integrations across our APIs and new tools to help deploy, evaluate, and optimize agents in production,” the company added.

In addition, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in a recent post on X gave a sneak peek into a new model that excels in creative writing.

“We trained a new model that is good at creative writing (not sure yet how/when it will get released). this is the first time i have been really struck by something written by AI; it got the vibe of metafiction so right,” said Altman.