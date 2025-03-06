Phot.AI secures $2.7M seed funding led by Info Edge Ventures

Phot.AI, an AI-driven creative automation platform, said on Thursday that it raised $2.7 million in a seed round led by Info Edge Ventures, and with participation from Together Fund and AC Ventures.

Over 50 angel investors also participated in the funding round, including Sahil Goel and Akshay Gulati (Shiprocket), Aakash Anand (Bella Vita), Arjun Vaidya (V3 Ventures), Prabhkiran Singh (Bewakoof), Puneet Gupta and Anmol Jain (Astrotalk), Sandeep Agarwal (Droom), Vishesh Khurana and Raj Snehil (Tribe Capital), and Pawan Gupta (Fashinza).

Phot.AI will use the fresh capital to expand its team, invest in research and development, and launch its AI-powered copilot. The platform aims to address the growing visual content demands of ecommerce brands by automating creative design and marketplace listings, significantly reducing manual effort and costs.

With ecommerce brands needing constant updates for product listings, advertisements, and social media, maintaining visual consistency across platforms such as Amazon, Shopify, and Meta Ads has become increasingly complex and resource-intensive. Traditional design tools often require specialised skills or rely on static templates, limiting flexibility and scalability. Moreover, visual inconsistency, slow production, and limited A/B testing contribute to higher customer acquisition costs (CAC) and lower conversion rates, the company said in a statement.

Phot.AI’s solution automates this creative process, helping brands produce high-quality visuals efficiently. Its AI agents analyse design performance across different product categories and marketplaces, ensuring optimised visuals that comply with platform guidelines. The company claims that automation can cut design costs by up to 80% and improve conversions by 40% through data-driven A/B testing.

“Our AI-powered platform removes the need for design skills or rigid templates, allowing businesses to generate customised content effortlessly. By automating the entire creative process, we help brands save time, maintain consistency, and accelerate their go-to-market strategies," said Venus Dhuria, Co-founder of Phot.AI.

Phot.AI was founded in 2023 by Dhuria, Aneesh Rayancha, and Akshit Raja, who previously co-founded AppyHigh, an app publishing studio with over 700 million downloads and a portfolio of over 100 seed-stage startup investments.

Even before its official launch, the platform garnered over 3 million sign-ups across various countries. More than 25 businesses are already utilising its photo editing APIs to automate workflows and enhance conversion rates. The company has launched a core engine to develop AI Agents, incorporating over 25 advanced photo editing tools and a design studio with an integrated app store.

Kitty Agarwal, Partner at Info Edge Ventures, emphasised the platform’s potential, stating, “Phot.AI is building a world-class product for AI-led creative automation. They are redefining how ecommerce sellers create, manage, and scale their visual content and listings across various marketplaces and ad platforms. We are thrilled to partner with Venus, Akshit, and Aneesh as they build from India for the world.”