India’s space sector is expected to grow to $44 billion in the near future, said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, as the space economy booms due to collaboration between government and non-government entities.

The newest private sector entrant is industrial conglomerate L&T, which said it is exploring building launch vehicles and satellite manufacturing for ISRO. It is also building equipment for the space agency’s deep space exploration programmes.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru-based startup Digantra commissioned the world’s first commercial space surveillance satellite capable of tracking objects as small as 5 centimetres orbiting the Earth. It achieved its first light on Saturday, capturing the city of Buenos Aires glowing at night.

India’s space sector has donned many feathers to its cap, including conducting space docking earlier this year as it looks to build an Indian space station and put a person on the moon. And who can forget the feat of Chandrayaan-3?

A team of scientists at the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad recently analysed lunar temperature data collected on-site by the moon lander and found that temperatures at the landing site fluctuated dramatically, which may give future astronauts easier access to water than previously thought.

The scientists must be over the moon!

Employment

Increasing layoffs and job insecurity are leading employees to put on a ‘cheerful’ superficial facade even when they are overburdened at work. This dangerous phenomenon is known as ‘pleasanteeism’.

“It is normally driven by factors such as organisational culture, performance anxiety, fear of judgement or job insecurity,” explains Neelam Singh, Editor at The Healthy Indian Project.

Grin and bear:

Pleasanteeism makes employees ‘yes people’. “They undermine their own opinion in pursuit of pleasing others, which is detrimental to their confidence,” says Reena Mehta, Professor at KJ Somaiya Institute Of Management, Mumbai.

Before bringing up their concerns with employers, employees must first acknowledge their emotions and opinions. This will give them the confidence to share their feelings with their superiors.

“Facilitating open communication through regular one-on-one meetings, team discussions, and feedback sessions is crucial. Employees should be encouraged to share concerns and challenges without fear of judgment or reprisal,” reiterates Singh.

Wine and Food

MasterChef Farman Ali—often referred to as ‘the last of the great chefs’ in the culinary circle—says what we eat today is not the actual Mughlai cuisine. And, at 72, he is still passionate about cooking Mughlai food without taking any shortcuts, believing that the time it takes to cook dishes in itself is a flavour.

À la carte:

Over the years, he has honed his craft in renowned kitchens such as Jamavar at The Leela Mumbai, Delhi Ka Aangan at the Hyatt Regency Delhi, Darshan at Radisson SAS, Jumeira Beach Dubai, and Indian Show Kitchen at Hyatt Regency Dubai.

MasterChef Ali brought his signature cooking style to Falak, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, when it opened in 2022. He has now helmed Falak’s new menu, crafted to suit diners’ preferences while introducing more variety.

At Falak, he has crafted the menu inclusive to vegetarians with options like Dal-e-Falak. “We first boil the dal and then let it simmer on slow fire on tandoor. And then its colour changes, it turns a little pink. This is not because of the masalas. And the food which looks good also tastes good,” he narrates.

Art and Culture

From being typecast as ‘decorators’ when the design industry was in a nascent stage to now being sought-after for their aesthetics, several women entrepreneurs have been instrumental in shaping a new narrative in the design industry. They have a strong vision and a distinct language that helps in creating spaces with heart.

The ‘woman’ tag:

When Monika Choudhary, Founder and Chief Development Officer at Habitat Architects, forayed into the design world in the early 90s, the industry was a different place. In the absence of digital tools and fancy 3D software, every idea was sketched by hand with a pen.

When Mita Mehta decided to go against the grain, there was a lack of opportunity for such individuals. First, there was the issue of a woman on a construction site, and then it was difficult for people to take her seriously in a male-dominated industry, says Mehta.

“Women are no longer just participating–they are leading, redefining aesthetics, and driving innovation. While challenges remain, the shift towards inclusivity and the celebration of diverse voices is undeniable, and that is an evolution worth championing,” remarks Farah Agarwal of Chestnut Storeys.

News & updates

Antitrust: The US Department of Justice has demanded that Google “promptly and fully” sell off its Chrome browser as part of the former's solution to a landmark antitrust case. It dropped a proposal to force Google to sell its investments in AI companies.

Behind the scenes: Activist investor Mantle Ridge has built a more than $1 billion stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions and believes shares of the tech services firm are undervalued, according to WSJ. Ridge started buying up shares of the company in the second half of 2022

Impairment: Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the biggest shareholder in Volkswagon AG, expects an after-tax loss of about $21.7 billion for fiscal 2024 due to deteriorations in its investment holdings, underscoring the deep strains afflicting some of Europe’s top carmakers.

