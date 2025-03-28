“Everyone is ready for AI except their data. That's what we're here for.”

These insightful words from Anand Ramamoorthy, APJ Communities of Practice Leader at Informatica, perfectly captured the essence of the recently concluded Informatica Data & AI Summit 2025. As AI continues to reshape industries, the real challenge lies not in adopting AI but in ensuring that the data fueling these systems is clean, governed, and ready. Data silos, inconsistent governance, and fragmented ecosystems often hinder organizations from realizing the true potential of AI. Throughout the summit, industry leaders echoed the critical need for aligning data readiness with AI ambitions to unlock real business value.

“AI thrives on a vast amount of data, so it's important to ensure a proper data governance framework is in place to make sure that the outcome of the AI is something that organizations can rely on and is not biased,” noted Grace Jansen, General Manager for ASEAN, India, and Korea at Informatica, emphasizing the importance of data governance in driving AI success.

At the forefront of solving these challenges is DatAInfa, a platinum sponsor at the summit, which showcased its AI-powered solutions designed to transform enterprise data ecosystems. By automating compliance, enhancing data security, and empowering real-time decision-making, DatAInfa helps organizations navigate complex regulatory landscapes while ensuring that their data is governed, secure, and AI-ready.

Bridging the data divide: The DatAInfa journey

DatAInfa’s journey began with a mission to address a critical industry gap: organizations were struggling with fragmented, inefficient, and non-compliant data ecosystems. Recognizing this challenge, the company introduced tailored, scalable, and AI-augmented solutions that seamlessly integrate into complex data landscapes. Beyond technology, DatAInfa’s vision included empowering skilled professionals from Tier II and Tier III cities, creating opportunities for talent beyond traditional tech hubs. This unique approach bridged the talent gap while fueling DatAInfa’s rise as a global leader in AI-driven data management.

As its mission evolved, its focus shifted from structured data management to empowering enterprises with AI-driven data governance, compliance automation, and predictive analytics. Today, DatAInfa helps businesses unlock the power of AI while maintaining trust, security, and compliance. By enabling organizations to move from reactive data management to proactive governance, the company ensures that data becomes a strategic asset—fueling innovation while safeguarding compliance.

Regulatory complexity and evolving compliance standards

Modern enterprises face a range of challenges in managing data effectively. Regulatory landscapes have become increasingly complex, with frameworks like GDPR, CCPA, and India’s DPDP Act requiring meticulous compliance. Speaking at the summit, Supratim Chakraborty, Partner at Khaitan & Co, highlighted a crucial aspect of this regulatory evolution.“Interestingly, the DPDP Act’s draft rules already hint at governing AI by ensuring that algorithmic software deployed by significant data fiduciaries does not impinge on individuals’ rights,” he shared.

This proactive approach underscores a shift toward responsible AI adoption, where governance and compliance play a defining role. Additionally, Chakraborty noted,“Consent is probably one of the weakest grounds for processing personal data in India. Even the most educated person clicks ‘I accept’ without reading. The DPDP Act aims to address this by introducing granular consent mechanisms and recognizing other grounds for data processing, such as employment-related investigations.”

By enabling organizations to align their data governance with these evolving regulatory frameworks, DatAInfa helps ensure that businesses remain compliant while driving AI innovation.

The growing complexity of data challenges

As organizations integrate AI models into existing ecosystems, they face significant challenges in maintaining seamless workflows, ensuring real-time data lineage, and maintaining compliance with evolving regulations. These complexities are compounded by the challenges of managing multi-cloud environments and addressing inefficiencies in traditional data processes.

“Gone are the days when you had to go through multiple hoops within IT to get the data that you needed,” remarked Vishwanath Belur, Senior Director of Product Management at Informatica, highlighting the need for streamlined and automated data solutions that can deliver trusted data at speed—precisely what DatAInfa’s services are designed to provide.

What sets DatAInfa apart is its ability to go beyond traditional data management services. Unlike conventional solutions that focus solely on data storage and processing, DatAInfa integrates AI, automation, and deep industry expertise to offer a more comprehensive approach. Its AI-driven enterprise data engineering automates data ingestion, transformation, and processing at scale. Unified data governance ensures that security, lineage, and compliance are seamlessly embedded into enterprise workflows. Master data management guarantees consistent, clean, and reliable data across business units, while AI-powered decision intelligence enables real-time analytics, predictive modeling, and automation.

Empowering industries: Real-world impact

The impact of DatAInfa’s solutions is best reflected in the success stories of its clients. A leading retail chain in the Middle East, with over 35 food and 90 non-food brands, struggled with consolidating product data from multiple sources, leading to inconsistencies and delays. DatAInfa implemented a centralized Product Information Management (PIM) system that streamlined product onboarding, ensured compliance with regional regulations, and enabled faster time-to-market. As a result, operational efficiency improved, and supplier collaboration was enhanced, creating a seamless omnichannel experience for customers.

With data privacy regulations constantly evolving, DatAInfa is helping organizations stay ahead through AI-powered compliance solutions. Its compliance benchmarking tools assess regulatory readiness, while AI-driven compliance automation dynamically adapts to evolving regulations. Real-time data lineage and governance provide transparency and auditability for regulatory oversight. By ensuring that regulatory frameworks align with business processes, DatAInfa empowers organizations to manage compliance without compromising operational agility.

Future-ready strategies: Preparing for what’s next

DatAInfa’s strategy is deeply influenced by emerging industry trends in Data & AI. AI-powered metadata management and compliance automation are enhancing governance frameworks. Cloud-first and multi-cloud strategies are enabling scalable and flexible governance models. The adoption of generative AI and large language models is assisting in data discovery, compliance checks, and governance workflows.

As Richard Scott, Senior VP - APJ at Informatica, highlighted during the summit:

“We’re witnessing a real resurgence across the region, particularly in regulated industries like banking, energy, and government, where data governance is being implemented for the first time.”

As the industry continues to evolve, DatAInfa remains committed to staying ahead of the curve, empowering businesses with the tools and strategies needed to thrive in a data-driven world.