US-based private equity firm Haveli Investments has acquired certificate lifecycle management and public key infrastructure company AppViewX for an undisclosed sum, the company said on Saturday.

The move underscores Haveli's confidence in AppViewX's market leadership and its commitment to leveraging India's world-class technology talent to accelerate growth and innovation. Haveli Investments expects India as a key driver for the future growth of AppViewX, reinforcing its commitment to invest in the region's deep technical expertise and innovation ecosystem.

As part of the strategic acquisition, cybersecurity veteran Dino DiMarino has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer to lead AppViewX in to next phase of growth, a company statement said.

AppViewX operates two Centres of Excellence in Coimbatore and Bengaluru employing skilled workforce engineers, developers and considers India as a vital hub for its global operations.

"AppViewX's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary -- from its roots in India to emerging as a global leader in machine identity security and post-quantum readiness. Our success is a testament to the exceptional talent and innovation cultivated in our India centers, where some of the brightest minds have shaped our cutting-edge solutions with unwavering dedication and vision," AppViewX Founder-Chief Technology Officer Anand Purusothaman said.

The company also announced the appointment of Jim Vasil as its Chief Financial Officer and Stephen Tarleton as Chief Revenue Officer, with immediate effect. Their combined expertise would further solidify the company's financial strength and global market expansion, the company added.