How Clodura.AI is driving innovation in sales prospecting

The B2B sales landscape is rapidly changing, with businesses looking for efficient ways to identify and engage potential clients. Traditional prospecting methods often rely on outdated databases and manual research, leading to inefficiencies.

Recognising these challenges, ﻿Clodura﻿.AI was founded to bring a data-driven, AI-powered approach to sales intelligence.

“The biggest challenge in sales prospecting is not just finding leads but finding the right leads at the right time. We built a system that ensures data is reliable and actionable,” Kapil Khangaonkar, Founder and CEO of Clodura.AI, tells YourStory.

Founded in 2015 and officially launched in 2017, Khangaonkar bootstrapped the Pune-based startup with a personal investment of Rs 45 lakh.

“In my previous role, I was leading sales for Calsoft, a storage company, while Abhay Nawathey was the CTO of his own startup in the same industry. We frequently competed for the same clients, which built a foundation of mutual respect,” Khangaonkar shares.

Their professional paths crossed again in 2015 when Clodura.AI was in its early stages. Nawathey initially contributed by writing the platform’s first code, before joining full-time as Co-founder and CTO in 2019, helping to strengthen the startup’s technical foundation.

Evolution and technological edge

In its early years, Clodura.AI had limited resources. However, over the years, it has evolved beyond data aggregation. It incorporates behavioural pattern tracking, market movements, and sales triggers, enabling businesses to stay ahead of the competition, says Khangaonkar.

The platform leverages over 25 AI models and over 100 parameters to refine and rank prospects (potential customers), processing over 100 million signals daily to detect sales opportunities.

“We built Clodura.AI with scalability in mind. Our AI engine processes vast amounts of data, filters out irrelevant information, and delivers hyper-targeted leads to sales teams. This allows sales professionals to focus more on closing deals rather than searching for them,” Khangaonkar emphasises.

With a database of 600 million contacts across 18 million companies, including 120 million direct dial numbers and 50 million mapped company structures, Clodura.AI enables efficient connections with decision-makers. The platform automates emails, and follow-ups, and integrates with CRM systems like Salesforce, HubSpot, and Zoho.

Advanced search filters allow users to refine prospecting based on sales intent and technology usage, while the Org Chart feature helps identify key stakeholders. Additionally, real-time email verification improves deliverability, ensuring precise outreach.

Growth and market presence

Clodura.AI currently serves over 250 paying customers, with over 1,000 active users tracking 15 million companies globally. The platform claims to automate 90% of prospecting activities, allowing businesses to focus on strategy rather than manual data collection.

“Automation doesn’t mean impersonal communication. Our system crafts personalised, context-aware messages, making sales interactions more effective,” Khangaonkar highlights.

The startup has grown to a team of 80 employees, with plans to reach 120 by the end of this FY. It operates in over 12 countries, with 40% of its customers based in the US, 30% in Europe, and 30% in India and other markets. Some of its notable clients include Quess, Wipro, NoBroker, HCL, and Monster, among others.

“In a world of multiple sales tools, Clodura.AI is redefining the future of sales with its GenAI-powered, all-in-one platform that streamlines prospecting, lead nurturing, and deal closures,” Somshubhro (Som) Pal Choudhury, Co-founder and Partner at Bharat Innovation Fund.

He adds, “By harnessing advanced proprietary AI models, it eliminates inefficiencies, replaces fragmented solutions, and delivers unparalleled intelligence. This isn’t just an upgrade to sales processes—it’s a revolution, setting a new benchmark for AI-driven sales excellence.”

Funding and financial growth

Clodura.AI offers multiple pricing plans, including a free version, with paid plans starting at $9 per month, offering advanced sales engagement features.

The startup received an initial angel investment of Rs 1 crore in 2018. In 2023, it secured $2 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by the Bharat Innovation Fund, with additional backing from Malpani Ventures, accelerating its expansion efforts. This led to a 500% revenue growth, with projected revenue expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

The startup competes with players such as ZoomInfo, Apollo.io, Lusha, and Seamless.ai, among others.

“Sales teams need more than data—they need an AI-driven sales partner. As an AI Sales Agentic Platform, we go beyond databases to enable end-to-end sales. Our proprietary LLMs identify buyers, personalise outreach, optimise engagement, and assist in deal closure with AI-powered call scripts, automating the sales cycle and accelerating revenue,” he explains.

The challenges

Between 2017 and 2020, the B2B sales intelligence space saw significant competition, particularly in the US. Many startups gained traction through Y Combinator and major venture capital backing, making fundraising a challenge for Clodura.AI in India.

“In India, we faced significant challenges in raising funds. The venture capital landscape here isn’t as aggressive in investing in sales and marketing technology compared to the US. I wasn’t able to communicate the opportunity effectively at that time, or the investors didn’t fully understand the sales intelligence space,” Khangaonkar shares.

Future roadmap

As AI continues to reshape sales and marketing strategies, Clodura.AI aims to refine its predictive analytics and expand its AI capabilities further.

According to Dimension Market Research, the global AI for Sales & Marketing market is expected to reach $55.2 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 34.1% through 2034, reaching a projected value of $771.2 billion.

“The future of sales intelligence lies in predictive analytics and deep learning. Our mission is to empower businesses with insights that not only inform but also drive strategic decision-making,” he states.

The startup claims to be processing 5.8 terabytes of new data daily and remains focused on advancing its technology and broadening its market presence. With continuous improvements in automation and AI-driven insights, the startup is set to further optimise B2B sales prospecting and engagement.

Clodura.AI is now preparing for its Series A funding round. “We are planning to raise a Series A this year. Our growth has been exponential, and by the end of this year, we expect to scale nearly 4x, and next year, we aim for 10-12x growth in revenue. Given our trajectory, securing additional funding will help us accelerate expansion and further strengthen our technology and market presence,” says Khangaonkar.