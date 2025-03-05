Saina Nehwal joins Naarica as strategic investor and brand ambassador

Olympic badminton medalist Saina Nehwal has joined menstrual care startup Naarica as an investor and brand ambassador.

Nearly 50% of menstruating women in India still lack access to proper sanitary products, even as the country’s menstrual hygiene market is projected to grow at a 16% CAGR, reaching $522 million by 2025. The Nashik-based startup aims to bridge this gap by providing sustainable and practical menstrual care products for women across India.

“I am proud to partner with Naarica as a strategic investor and brand ambassador. Menstrual hygiene is a critical yet often overlooked issue in our country. Through this collaboration, I hope to create greater awareness and provide women with access to the high-quality, sustainable products they deserve. This is more than a business investment—it's a step toward empowerment and change,” said Saina Nehwal in a statement.

Naarica claims to be India’s only German lab-certified antibacterial alternative to traditional pads, offering a reusable period underwear. Developed in France and meeting stringent scientific standards, it aims to provide sustainable menstrual care for women with affordable and eco-friendly options.

Shruti Chand, Founder of Naarica, added, “Partnering with Saina Nehwal is a huge milestone for Naarica. Our vision is to make absorbent intimate wear more accessible. Saina is a strong voice, her advocacy for our product will help us navigate through different demographics and help educate audiences on absorbent sanitary care as important hygiene care products. This partnership will enable us to enhance our product offerings to cater to all, scale operations, and expand our outreach to underserved communities.”