Slikk Club bags $3.2M seed funding to expand 60-minute fashion delivery

Slikk Club, a 60-minute fashion delivery platform, has raised $3.2 million in an all-equity seed funding round led by Lightspeed.

The round also saw participation from Multiply Ventures, existing investors, and notable angel investors including Abhishek Goyal (Tracxn), Abhinav Pathak (Perpule), Madhav Tandan, Nikhil (Panthera), and Saurabh Gupta (DST Global).

It will use the fresh capital to scale operations in Bengaluru, covering 80% of the city's pincodes via multiple dark stores while strengthening its leadership in technology, category management, operations, and supply chain.

Over the next five years, it plans to expand across Tier I and Tier II cities, introduce 60-minute fashion delivery to a wider audience, and diversify into seven-plus lifestyle categories.

Akshay Gulati, CEO & Co-Founder, Slikk Club

“At Slikk Club, we set out to change the way people experience fashion—making style as instant and effortless as their impulse to shop,” said Akshay Gulati, CEO and Co-founder, Slikk Club.





“This funding is a major step forward in our mission to bring 60-minute fashion delivery to more shoppers, scale our presence in Bangalore, and expand into new lifestyle categories. We’re excited to partner with Lightspeed and our investors, who believe in our vision of making last-minute fashion a seamless, delightful experience,” he added.

Founded by Akshay Gulati (CEO), Om Prakash Swami (CTO), and Bipin Singh (CPO), Slikk Club is a quick commerce fashion platform, delivering clothing and accessories within 60 minutes across Bengaluru.

The company said that with its Try & Buy model, instant refunds, and seamless shopping experience, it eliminates long wait times and redefines convenience. Offering a curated selection from 80+ brands like Snitch, The Souled Store, Freakins, and Bewakoof, it caters to young, impulse-driven shoppers influenced by social media trends.