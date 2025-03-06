Startup stories take center stage: iStart's entrepreneurial showcase at JLF 2025

Every great literary masterpiece begins with a spark of imagination, a vision waiting to be brought to life. Much like an author crafting their novel, Rajasthan’s startup ecosystem has evolved from an ambitious idea into a thriving hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. With over 5,500 registered startups, including more than 1,700 women-led ventures, the state has emerged as one of India’s most promising landscapes for startups. This transformation has been fueled by progressive government policies, an investor-friendly environment, and a robust incubation framework.

It is only fitting, then, that at one of India’s most celebrated literary festivals—Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) 2025—entrepreneurs had the chance to narrate their own success stories. Just as writers present their works to an eager audience, startups at JLF unveiled their innovations, engaging with investors, industry leaders, and potential customers. Bridging the gap between ideas and impact was iStart Rajasthan, the state’s flagship initiative fostering and accelerating startup success.

iStart: Driving Rajasthan’s Startup Revolution

Launched in 2017, iStart Rajasthan is designed to accelerate the startup ecosystem by providing end-to-end support. With a mission to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, iStart offers incubation, mentorship, and funding opportunities, including access to work orders of up to Rs 25 lakh—without requiring traditional tendering. Operating across all districts of Rajasthan, iStart has positioned itself as a key enabler of entrepreneurial success, attracting founders from across the country.

At JLF 2025, iStart provided a launchpad for over 25 startups to present their innovations to an engaged, global audience. As one of the world’s most prestigious literary gatherings, JLF brings together thought leaders, investors, and consumers, offering startups an unparalleled opportunity for visibility, networking, and business growth.

Showcasing Innovation: 11 Startups That Stood Out

1. Aguken AI

Founder Puneet Dhrova introduced an AI-driven solution to automate phone calls for small businesses and freelancers. With support from iStart, the startup received free infrastructure and funding, allowing it to refine its technology and reach potential clients.

2. Maska Butters

This Kota-based venture produces high-protein, clean-label peanut butter, free from hydrogenated oils and palm oils. With sustainability at its core, the startup sources ingredients locally and aims for net-negative carbon emissions by 2026. iStart facilitated its participation at JLF, helping the startup reach health-conscious consumers.

3. Texaura

Founded by Shubhangi Terapanthi, Texaura specialises in 100% organic cotton home textiles, promoting sustainability and fair trade pricing. With the help of workshops that iStart conducts, the brand has expanded its market reach and plans to open flagship stores soon.

4. Koochi Organics

Co-founded by Bismanpreet Singh, Koochi Organics combats microplastics in food. Initially focused on oral hygiene products made from neem wood and bamboo, Kuchi Organics expanded to address agricultural waste pollution in Delhi and Punjab. It developed unbreakable, microplastic-free tableware available on Amazon, Swiggy Mini, and the company website. Despite a new market, the first day saw a sell-out. iStart plays a pivotal role in enhancing brand exposure at various events by offering premium booth spaces and providing opportunities to feature on media platforms like YourStory.

5. Clay of Heaven

An organic skincare brand combining natural ingredients with modern science, Clay of Heaven gained visibility at JLF. The brand, which is vegan and cruelty-free, is currently online and available on various platforms including its website, Instagram, and marketplaces like Amazon and Myntra. It promises effective skincare without harsh chemicals. It plans to expand to Southeast Asia and Europe, leveraging its online presence and iStart's support.

6. The Tasty Millets

Harshita Agarwal’s brand makes millet-based meals convenient and nutritious. Using freeze-drying technology, the startup provides healthy, preservative-free options for busy individuals. iStart provides guidance and support with funding, validation, and mentorship.

7. Gud Lust

Gud Lust by Aishwarya Singh offers organic and sustainable skincare and apparel. With a focus on Ayurvedic formulations, the brand is expanding into physical retail and seeks funding for scaling. iStart’s guidance helped the brand gain traction and network with the right audience to spread the word.

8. Legal WizDM

A startup by advocate Anurag Daga, Legal WizDM offers legal, investment, and business consultancy services for startups. With iStart’s backing, it aims to bridge the gap in India’s premature startup ecosystem and guide businesses toward investment readiness.

9. PolarTern

Rishab Agarwal, the Founder and CEO of PolarTern, introduced the app as a digital travel companion aimed at overcoming the challenges of solo travel, such as loneliness, overwhelming planning, and perceived expense. Named after the Arctic Tern, which travels 40,000 miles annually, Polar Turn integrates AI to connect travellers and simplify the travel process. Agarwal, a seasoned solo traveller with over 200 trips, drew inspiration from his experiences and a book he wrote on travel hardships. He highlighted the support from initiatives like iStart and the Government of Rajasthan, which provided a grant and access to resources, significantly aiding Polar Turn's development.

10. Stylex Eco

Stylex Eco is an an eco-friendly business that produces cotton canvas products to combat plastic pollution and climate change. Inspired by the founder’s shopping habits, it aims to reduce plastic use by offering durable, biodegradable alternatives.The startup empowers women in Kota by providing employment opportunities. iStart played a key role in facilitating the startup’s launch and market expansion.

11. Albeli

Founded by Yashashwini Choudhary, Albeli upcycles textile scraps to create lifestyle products while empowering underprivileged women artisans. Initially, it started manufacturing masks during COVID-19, which led to creating lifestyle products like pouches, bags, and keychains. Officially launched in 2022, Albeli now employs over 200 women artisans, providing skill training. It benefited from the Rajasthan government's support through iStart, gaining marketing, financial aid, and networking opportunities, including participation in the Jaipur Literature Festival.

The startups that participated in JLF 2025 exemplify the tangible benefits of iStart’s robust ecosystem. As these ventures continue to scale and disrupt their respective industries, iStart remains steadfast in its mission to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs, ensuring that Rajasthan stands tall as a beacon of innovation on the national and global stage.