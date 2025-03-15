Subsidy of Rs 20,000 each to gig workers: Tamil Nadu Budget

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced a Rs 20,000 subsidy for buying new e-scooters to 2,000 internet-based service workers who are registered with the Gig Workers Welfare Board.

In his 2025-26 Budget speech, Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, referring to a large number of young people being engaged in internet-based services and the state setting up the Tamil Nadu Platform-Based Gig Workers Welfare Board to promote their welfare said: "A new scheme will be launched to support the livelihood of workers registered with the welfare board by providing a subsidy of Rs 20,000 each to 2,000 internet-based service workers for purchasing a new electric vehicle (e-scooter)."

To strengthen the social security of internet-based service workers in Tamil Nadu, a group insurance scheme will be introduced to provide compensation for accidental death and disability, benefiting approximately 1.5 lakh workers. Additionally, lounges equipped with essential facilities will be established in metropolitan cities, including Chennai and Coimbatore, for the convenience of these workers.

In order to provide vocational training to the children of construction workers and enhance their livelihood opportunities, 7 new Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) with hostel facilities will be established in districts with a high concentration of construction workers, namely Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Madurai (Thiruparankundram), Trichy (Mannachanallur), Coimbatore (Perur) and Dharmapuri (Karimangalam).

These ITIs will provide training in 6 trades to an additional 1,370 students annually and will be established with financial assistance of Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board at an estimated cost of Rs 148 crore.

In the Budget Estimates, a sum of Rs 1,975 crore has been allocated for the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department.