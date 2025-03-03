This startup is fighting plastic waste with innovative, sustainable cleaning tablets

The Indian cleaning industry is dominated by a few large players, leaving little room for innovation. Most products in the market rely on chemical-heavy formulations and plastic-intensive packaging, with little focus on ingredient transparency.

According to the Centre for Science and Environment, 60-70% of cleaning products in India do not disclose their chemical compositions, posing potential health and environmental risks. Additionally, an average Indian household generates approximately 500 grams of plastic waste every month from cleaning products alone.

Against this backdrop, TABBSZ is offering eco-friendly cleaning solutions. Founded in 2024 by Shashank Noronha, Mumbai-based TABBSZ offers multi-surface, floor, toilet, and glass cleaners, along with laundry wash, dishwashing tablets, washing machine descalers, and moisturising foam washes.

Specialising in cleaning tablets that eliminate the need for single-use plastic bottles, TABBSZ offers tablets that can be dissolved in water, significantly reducing both plastic waste and carbon emissions from transportation. “By removing water from the equation, we’re reducing product weight by 90%, leading to lower logistics costs and a smaller carbon footprint,” Noronha tells YourStory.

Unlike conventional cleaning products, TABBSZ uses food-grade ingredients and plant-based surfactants, offering formulations that are free from harmful substances like phosphates, parabens, and artificial fragrances.

Most household cleaners contain toxins that linger on surfaces and in the air. We’ve eliminated these, making our products safe for children and pets," Noronha says.

The journey

Noronha has over 12 years of experience in the cleaning industry. He began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 21 with a 400 sq. ft. factory under the Sunnex brand, focusing on home care, disinfecting products, and cosmetics. Over the years, he expanded it into a 22,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility, producing 450 SKUs.

“The industry has remained stagnant in its approach to packaging and formulation. We needed a solution that was effective, cost-efficient, and environmentally responsible,” he explains. This realisation led to the creation of TABBSZ, a brand committed to 100% toxic-free and plastic-free cleaning solutions.

Manufacturing and product testing

Before launching in October 2024, TABBSZ underwent five years of rigorous product testing involving over 20,000 individuals. The brand sources all raw materials and packaging components locally within India.

Unlike brands such as Harpic and Lyzol that rely on traditional liquid-based solutions, TABBSZ differentiates itself with its waterless, compact format.

TABBSZ products

According to the founder, the products are formulated with sodium bicarbonate for effective cleansing, a pH buffer for stability, and coconut-derived surfactants to ensure a gentle, chemical-free composition. Glycerine provides moisturising benefits in hand washes, while IFRA-certified fragrances enhance safety. Additionally, chelating agents improve cleaning efficiency, and food-grade colors and preservatives ensure the products remain non-toxic.

TABBSZ also stands apart from sustainable brands like Koparo and Better Home by completely eliminating plastic packaging. To minimise energy consumption and generate employment, the brand employs manual packaging, with fully compostable materials that decompose within 180 days. “We ensure sustainability at every stage—manufacturing, packaging, usage, and disposal,” says Noronha.

Beyond its products, TABBSZ runs initiatives like tree plantations and hygiene donations. For every Rs 300 spent by a customer, one tree is planted with geotagging for tracking. Additionally, through the ‘Hygiene for All’ program, every floor cleaner or foam wash tablet sold results in a donated product to underprivileged communities. “Sustainability isn’t just about materials; it’s about creating a larger positive impact,” he says.

The founders have invested about Rs 1.2 crore in the startup.

Growth and expansion

Since its launch, TABBSZ has garnered 15,000 users and delivered products to approximately 4,000 customers, with a repeat purchase rate of 12%.

The products, priced between Rs 25 and Rs 299, are available for purchase on the website.

The brand currently manufactures two lakh units per day, experiencing an impressive month-on-month growth of 80%.

To scale operations, TABBSZ is expanding its warehousing beyond Mumbai to Delhi and Bengaluru. While the brand primarily operates through its website, it has initiated offline partnerships, particularly within the Indian defence sector.

“Defence personnel require high hygiene standards but face portability challenges. Our tablets solve this issue efficiently,” Noronha explains.

The brand, with about 40 people in its team, claims to have no direct competitors but sees indirect competition from two categories—traditional homecare brands and sustainable brands.

In the traditional segment, it considers Harpic and Lyzol as competitors, given their strong market presence and consumer trust. “They have been in the market for decades and are widely trusted, but they operate with a completely different approach compared to us,” he says.

The second category includes sustainable brands like Koparo and Better Home, which focus on eco-friendly homecare products but continue to rely on plastic packaging. “We don’t put other sustainability brands in the same bucket as us because they still rely on plastic packaging. If a brand truly wants to position itself as sustainable, it has to go beyond just the product—it has to look at sustainability from the pre-use level as well,” Noronha explains.

Future roadmap

According to Research and Markets, the India Eco-Friendly Home Hygiene Products Market, valued at $13.98 million in 2023, is projected to experience substantial growth with a CAGR of 33.01% through 2029.

With a 45% month-on-month growth rate, TABBSZ is planning offline expansion and optimising its supply chain for faster deliveries. “Our mission is to make sustainable cleaning mainstream without compromising affordability or performance,” he says.

International expansion is also on the horizon in the coming months, with plans to enter the USA, Canada, and Europe. In North America, the focus will be on Amazon and D2C channels, with potential distribution partnerships. In Europe, the brand will target eco-friendly retail chains and online marketplaces while ensuring compliance with EU sustainability standards.

To fuel its growth, TABBSZ is introducing four new eco-friendly cleaning products such as coffee machine descalers, dishwasher tablets, biodegradable water bottle cleaning tablets, and disposal cleaner tablets.

Additionally, the brand is investing in R&D to enhance biodegradability, develop chemical-free formulations, and explore subscription models for high-repeat-use products.