ValueBridge Capital acquires VC-focused investment banker Boon Capital

ValueBridge Capital, part of the Merisis Group, has acquired Boon Capital, an early-stage investment banking firm specialising in venture funding. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This acquisition will bring on board Garima Seth, Founder and Managing Director of Boon Capital, along with her team, into the Merisis Group. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Merisis Group’s early-stage fundraising advisory services.

Merisis Group is a full-stack financial services firm with a presence across investment banking, venture capital, and wealth management. ValueBridge Capital advises founders on their first institutional fundraise and focuses only on the pre-Series A and Series A fundraises, with the ticket size ranging from $3-15 million. The later-stage funding services are done by Merisis Advisors.

Garima Seth - Founder, Boon Capital

On the acquisition, Merisis Group Managing Director Sumir Verma said, “This expansion also reinforces our presence across three key cities and bolsters our expertise in consumer-focused sectors, particularly in NCR."

Founded in 2021, Boon Capital has raised capital for startups including RuskMedia, The Healthy Billion, Gynoveda, Stage OTT, and Asiaville, among others.

Seth said, “With Merisis’ extensive network and resources, we are well-positioned to support startups not only in their early rounds but also as they scale.”

Beyond early-stage fundraising, Seth is expected to leverage her relationships with family offices to enhance the reach of Merisis Wealth’s offerings, including Merisis Multicap PMS, Merisis Opportunities Fund (Category 1 AIF), and exclusive private opportunities.

Merisis Group's investment banking divisions have advised companies including Ola, Perfios, Ixigo, DriveX, Jayem Auto, CedCommerce, Beato, Stockal, Kissht, Melorra, and others across fundraising and M&A.