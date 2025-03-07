Stronger together: Women building businesses and breaking barriers with Flipkart

Across India, women are breaking barriers, redefining success, and turning challenges into opportunities. Whether launching businesses, creating jobs, or forging new career paths, their journeys showcase the power of determination, especially with the right support.

This Women’s Day, we celebrate inspiring women empowered by Flipkart. From Basheera Bashir, who built a thriving online business, to Anjali Singh, who is creating employment through jute manufacturing, and Suma GP and Deepika Nagle, who are reshaping logistics - each proves that with opportunity, women can thrive in every field. Their stories, along with many others, highlight how Flipkart’s ecosystem empowers women to step forward, take charge, and redefine what’s possible.

Rising from adversity: Basheera Bashir’s Journey to Success

A trained pharmacist from Calicut, Basheera Bashir was living in Saudi Arabia when her husband’s life-threatening illness forced them to return to India, depleting their savings. To support her family, she worked remotely as a pharmacy executive while searching for a more stable future. With no prior business experience, she turned to YouTube to learn about ecommerce and launched ANBA Ventures on Flipkart.

What began with selling cradle cloth soon expanded into abayas, which quickly became a bestseller. Today, her stitching unit in Calicut produces over 200 products daily to meet growing demand. Flipkart Samarth helped her navigate pricing, listings, and scaling operations, enabling her to transition from a solo entrepreneur to leading a nine-member team.

Anjali Singh: Empowering rural women with Jute for Life

Coming from a service-class family in Lucknow, Anjali Singh aspired to be an air hostess but shifted paths due to family constraints. After an MBA and eight years in the corporate sector, she found her true calling in empowering rural women. Inspired by her father’s NGO, she started a jute-based business, facing initial hurdles as no women were willing to join.

Through persistence, she expanded to four villages, employing 250 women despite financial and logistical challenges. Flipkart Samarth helped her scale beyond local orders, tapping into a national customer base. Over 14 years, her brand, Jute for Life, has trained 5,500 women and now exports products to Europe and Japan.

Suma GP: Delivering success, one parcel at a time

From an interior Karnataka village to Bengaluru’s bustling streets, Suma GP carved her own path in logistics. Initially a food delivery executive, she switched to being a Flipkart Wishmaster on a friend’s recommendation. With flexible work hours and a supportive team, she thrived - earning the Wall of Fame award for delivering 220 parcels in a single day.

Flipkart’s commitment to women’s safety and well-being through SOS mobile apps, CCTV-monitored workplaces, and secure transport for night shifts ensured a safe working environment. Suma’s role not only gave her financial independence but also reinforced that women can excel in logistics, proving that with the right opportunities, every sector is within reach.

Deepika Nagle: Building a career in logistics

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Deepika Nagle always sought financial independence. After graduating, she learned about Flipkart’s first-mile logistics team through her brother and took the leap despite no prior experience. Sorting goods, managing inventory, and handling fieldwork, she thrived in the structured work environment.

Now on maternity leave, she values the job security and flexibility Flipkart provides, allowing her to balance career and family. Her story highlights how a supportive ecosystem and equal access to opportunities enable women to succeed in every sector including logistics.

Breaking barriers, creating opportunities

The stories of Basheera, Anjali, Suma, and Deepika serve as reminders that when women are empowered, they drive change; not just for themselves, but for their families and communities. Through Flipkart Samarth, a program dedicated to empowering India's artisans, weavers, SHGs, women & rural entrepreneurs, more women across the country are gaining access to resources, mentorship, and platforms to scale their ambitions. As more women step into roles once considered beyond their reach, they are shaping a future where opportunities know no gender, only potential.