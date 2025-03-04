No more whispers: How women are confronting taboos in health, career, and beyond

Far too often, women’s health issues remain clouded in silence—from the quiet suffering of menstrual pain to the underreported rise of conditions like breast cancer. These topics, often deemed too "personal" or "uncomfortable," rarely make it to the open space where they can be addressed effectively. The reluctance to address them openly stifles awareness, limits access to care, and prevents women from making informed decisions about their well-being.

However, change is on the horizon. As conversations around women's health gain momentum, efforts to dismantle long-held stigmas and barriers are emerging across health, education, and livelihoods. The growing emphasis on accessible healthcare solutions, skill development programs, and economic inclusion is paving the way for a healthier, more self-reliant, and empowered future for women.

A personal turning point

In a deeply engaging conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, Rachana Panda, VP & Cluster Comms Head – Bayer ASEAN, ANZ & South Asia and Director – Bayer Foundation India, shared insights from her personal and professional journey. Her experiences underscore the urgent need for more conversations about women’s health in India.

Rachana's corporate career spans esteemed companies, but a pivotal moment in 2022 reshaped her perspective. A breast cancer diagnosis served as a wake-up call. "Till then, I was like any other corporate person—focused on work and life, without much thought on the deeper purpose," she shares. Her experience highlighted the importance of regular health checks and the need for open discussions around critical health issues.

Despite the challenges, Rachana remained committed to her professional responsibilities, continuing to work remotely throughout her cancer journey. "During the surgery, I was out of action for just a few days, but I remained focused on my treatment," she recalls. She credits her motivation to three key factors: "A fantastic doctor who was incredibly motivating, my supportive husband and teenage daughter, and my decision to take time to talk about it." Initially hesitant to talk about her diagnosis widely, she now feels it is important to share her journey to help other women.

Her resilience during the toughest phases, such as undergoing radiation therapy, further underscores the importance of inner strength. "Every time I would get onto the radiation table, I kept telling myself, 'You can do it.' It was extremely difficult, especially dealing with third-degree burns, but I came out stronger," she says. Today, Rachana proudly calls herself a "thriver" rather than a survivor.

Her journey inspired her to advocate for greater awareness, urging women to prioritize their health and embrace early detection measures. "We often take our yearly health checks casually. Thankfully, I was diligent with mine and self-detected the issue early," she says, emphasizing the power of proactive healthcare.

Addressing gaps in women's healthcare

Rachana highlights a pervasive issue—women often neglect their health in their pursuit to balance professional and personal responsibilities. "We want to compete with men or be at par with them, but in the process, we forget self-care," she remarks. Societal conditioning teaches women to remain silent, viewing open discussions about health as a sign of weakness. "Good girls don't speak up. They don't talk about their issues for fear of being seen as cribbing or playing the 'woman card'," adds Shradha.

This silence extends to fundamental issues like menstrual health. Rachana cites a staggering statistic: women experience approximately 50,000 hours of period pain throughout their lives, yet discussions around menstrual health remain limited. "Even period pain isn't talked about enough. We recently launched a product addressing period pain and I realized that until now, there was no solution specifically for period pain," she says.

Rachana addresses another critical issue—hysterectomies. "India sees a high number of unnecessary hysterectomies performed on women, often due to lack of awareness or access to better alternatives," she notes.

A recent study in the Journal of Medical Evidence found agricultural women workers are 32% more likely to undergo hysterectomies than those in other fields. The National Family Health Survey reported hysterectomy rates of 4.8% (2015-16) and 4.9% (2019-21) among women aged 25-49. Notably, 70% of surgeries occur in private facilities, with 32.2% in public hospitals. Experts stress the need for better awareness and access to alternative, non-invasive treatments to reduce these numbers.

Empowering women through awareness and innovation

Efforts to empower women and address healthcare gaps require a multi-faceted approach. Initiatives aimed at raising awareness, providing preventive care, and offering innovative solutions are crucial in breaking the cycle of silent suffering.

Bayer, through its initiatives, is actively working to address these gaps. For instance, programs focusing on reproductive health awareness, community engagement, and access to non-invasive treatments can enable women to make informed decisions. Educational initiatives aimed at fostering women entrepreneurs in agriculture and science are also instrumental in driving socio-economic progress.

Furthermore, initiatives such as 'Discovering Hands,' which trains visually impaired women to detect breast cancer through their tactile senses, highlight how innovation can address both healthcare and employment challenges. By leveraging technology and fostering inclusive healthcare models, such programs bridge critical gaps, especially in rural areas. "In regions where mammograms aren't prevalent, these women make a real difference. Women feel comfortable with other women conducting these checks," Rachana notes.

The company is also actively working to promote non-invasive treatments and better healthcare options through initiatives like its "Preserve the Uterus" program, which focuses on reducing unjustified and untimely surgeries. By advocating for early detection, preventive care, and minimally invasive solutions, Bayer empowers women to make informed decisions about their reproductive health.

Driving change through skilling and equity

Bayer, a global leader in life sciences, has been a steadfast presence in India for over 125 years, driven by its mission: “Health for All, Hunger for None.” With a commitment to advancing healthcare and nutrition, Bayer’s businesses encompass pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and crop science solutions—placing a particular emphasis on women’s overall well being.

One of Bayer’s flagship programs involves fostering women agri-entrepreneurs. "We have around 1,800 agri-entrepreneurs, 100 of whom are women. Women, once they engage in something, uplift entire communities," Rachana emphasizes. She cited the example of Pushpa, an agri-entrepreneur from Jharkhand. With Bayer’s support, Pushpa has not only transformed her own life but is also a source of inspiration for many other women in her community.

Bayer’s initiatives also extend to education. "We support 125 schools under the Atal Tinkering Labs initiative, with 50 schools exclusively for girlsMasters and PhD," Rachana explains.

Rachana highlights that diversity, equity and inclusion are embedded in Bayer’s DNA. "As a company, diversity and inclusion are part of who we are. Women are at the center of many of our sustainability initiatives. We work with the Family Planning Association of India and other partners to raise awareness about family planning. Globally, our mandate is to reach 100 million women in low- and middle-income countries with family planning resources," she says. This global vision extends to supporting 100 million smallholder farmers with products, services and partnerships, and 100 million people in medically underserved communities with self-care.

To promote awareness, Bayer conducts workshops, webinars, and public health campaigns on topics like reproductive health, mental well-being, and cancer awareness. By engaging communities and workplaces, Bayer fosters environments where open dialogue about women’s health becomes the norm rather than the exception.

Fostering open conversations

The need for more dialogue around women’s health cannot be overstated. Open conversations across society—from corporate boardrooms to grassroots communities—are essential in challenging existing stigmas and encouraging proactive health management.

By supporting initiatives that prioritize women's health and fostering an environment of awareness and inclusivity, India can take significant strides toward ensuring the well-being of women across the country.

It's time to break the silence and start meaningful conversations about women's health—because awareness and action can change lives.