Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

PhonePe
Launch

Women’s Day Special: PhonePe Launches ‘Insuring HEROES’ Campaign

As part of a Women’s Day campaign, PhonePe is offering discounts of up to 30% for women on select term life and health insurance plans.

Brand Solutions116 Stories
Women’s Day Special: PhonePe Launches ‘Insuring HEROES’ Campaign

Friday March 07, 2025 , 1 min Read

PhonePe has launched its ‘Insuring HEROES’ campaign on the occasion of International Women’s Day. As part of this initiative, the company is offering exclusive discounts of up to 30%, specifically for women, on select term life and health insurance Plans, available on the PhonePe platform until March 9, 2025.

Women can avail these exclusive offers on the PhonePe app to ensure overall economic well-being and enjoy long-term stability. Discounts include up to 15% off on health insurance Plans, and up to 30% off on term life insurance Plans. 

Through this initiative, PhonePe aims to assist women with greater financial security, facilitating their access to right insurance solutions tailored to their unique needs. 

Here’s how you can avail these offers on the PhonePe app:

01. Select the 'Insuring HEROES' banner within the Insurance section of the PhonePe app, then click 'Buy Term Plan' to begin.

02. Choose the ‘Buy New Plan’ button to proceed.

03. Fill your ‘date of birth’ and ‘annual income’ to calculate your coverage.

04. Next, share some ‘additional personal details’ to find the best insurance plans for your needs. Then, you can ‘Check out the Top Plans’ and shortlist the one you prefer.