Women’s Day Special: PhonePe Launches ‘Insuring HEROES’ Campaign

PhonePe has launched its ‘Insuring HEROES’ campaign on the occasion of International Women’s Day. As part of this initiative, the company is offering exclusive discounts of up to 30%, specifically for women, on select term life and health insurance Plans, available on the PhonePe platform until March 9, 2025.

Women can avail these exclusive offers on the PhonePe app to ensure overall economic well-being and enjoy long-term stability. Discounts include up to 15% off on health insurance Plans, and up to 30% off on term life insurance Plans.

Through this initiative, PhonePe aims to assist women with greater financial security, facilitating their access to right insurance solutions tailored to their unique needs.

Here’s how you can avail these offers on the PhonePe app:

01. Select the 'Insuring HEROES' banner within the Insurance section of the PhonePe app, then click 'Buy Term Plan' to begin.

02. Choose the ‘Buy New Plan’ button to proceed.

03. Fill your ‘date of birth’ and ‘annual income’ to calculate your coverage.

04. Next, share some ‘additional personal details’ to find the best insurance plans for your needs. Then, you can ‘Check out the Top Plans’ and shortlist the one you prefer.