Zolve raises $251M in Series B funding to expand cross-border financial solutions

Cross-border neobank, ﻿Zolve﻿ has secured $251 million in equity and debt funding to enhance its global financial services in a round led by ﻿Creaegis﻿, with participation from HSBC, SBI Investment, GMO Venture Partners, DG Daiwa Ventures, and existing investors ﻿Accel﻿, ﻿Lightspeed Venture Partners﻿, Sparta Group, and DST Global.

The Series B round also included a warehouse line from Community Investment Management to support its growing credit portfolio across geographies.

With this fresh capital, Zolve said it aims to scale globally, expand its product offerings, and improve financial accessibility for international users.

“The financial system isn't designed for mobility. When talented people move countries, their financial history is erased overnight. We're changing that by giving global citizens access to credit and banking from the moment they arrive,” said Raghu G, Founder and CEO of Zolve.

Since its launch in 2021, Zolve has grown rapidly, reaching 750,000 customers and facilitating over $1.2 billion in money movement. The company plans to expand into Canada, followed by the UK and Australia.

Additionally, it said it will broaden its credit offerings, introducing auto loans, personal loans, and education loans to cater to the diverse financial needs of global professionals and students.

Beyond lending, Zolve aims to evolve into a comprehensive financial platform, offering international money transfers, insurance, investment products, and services tailored to expatriates and immigrants. The company also provides education loans with scholarships, student-discounted flight bookings, US SIM card delivery, and insurance products.

“We are excited to partner with Raghu and his team to build a differentiated digital platform to solve a large use case for global professionals. Our experience of investing in pioneering global SaaS companies and in the financial ecosystem will enable us to support the company’s mission to offer financial products for international students and professionals worldwide,” Prakash Parthasarathy, Managing Partner and CIO at Creaegis, and Nitish Bandi, Partner at Creaegis.

Founded by Raghu G, who previously established TaxiForSure, Zolve has grown significantly, becoming customer-level profitable in early 2024. The company projects company-level profitability by the end of 2025, with much of its growth driven by customer referrals and word-of-mouth.

