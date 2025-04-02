RapidClaims, an AI-driven revenue cycle management platform, has raised $11 million in fresh funding. The round includes an $8 million Series A led by ﻿Accel﻿, with participation from ﻿Together Fund﻿, along with $3 million in previously undisclosed seed funding.

The earlier round was led by Together Fund, along with attracting investments from angel backers at US healthcare organisations, including Oscar Benavidez (Executive Director, Massachusetts General Hospital), Matthew Zubiller (former CEO, e4health), Ankit Jain (Founder & CEO, Infinitus), and Sachin Jain (healthcare leader).

RapidClaims will use the fresh capital to fuel its go-to-market strategy and enhance its AI technology, which helps healthcare providers prevent claim denials starting from the mid-revenue cycle—leading to a 70% reduction in costs and streamlining reimbursements.

“We are live with more than 25 specialties and have achieved high autonomous accuracy in over 20 of those—a level of performance that’s simply unheard of in the market," said Dushyant Mishra, CEO and Founder of RapidClaims.

Currently serving a wide range of clients— large FQHCs (Federally Qualified Health Center), physician groups, outpatient and ambulatory surgery segments of major health systems – RapidClaims initially focused on the mid-revenue cycle. It now plans to extend into claim adjudication and the later revenue cycle stages to offer providers a solution to maximise their revenue.

Within a year of its launch, RapidClaims has witnessed sixfold growth in the past four months and currently supports a double-digit client base, it said in a statement.

“It’s remarkable to see how quickly RapidClaims has scaled in a market as complex as healthcare, reducing implementation timelines from months to mere weeks. We are thrilled by their vision to empower provider systems through deep disruption of RCM workflows and costs. The customer love we have seen is phenomenal, and we think it is just the beginning,” said Manasi Shah, Investor at Accel.

Founded by Dushyant Mishra, Abhinay Vyas, and Jot Singh, RapidClaims is an AI-powered revenue cycle management platform which helps healthcare providers prevent claim denials and maximise reimbursements. By making use of advanced AI, the firm enhances coding accuracy and prevents revenue leakage.

“Revenue cycle inefficiencies cost the U.S. healthcare system over $250 billion annually, with claim denials forming a major share of that loss. RapidClaims has taken a truly differentiated approach to solving this problem in the mid-revenue cycle through their AI platform that stands out for its deep customizability and rapid time-to-value—traits that are exceptionally rare in healthcare technology,” added Shekhar Kirani, Partner at Accel.