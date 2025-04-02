Consumer appliances brand ﻿Atomberg Technology﻿has crossed Rs 1,000 crore in revenue for the financial year 2024–25, according to a LinkedIn post by co-founder Sibabrata Das.

“We crossed 1,000 crore revenue this year, a feeling of achievement which will not long last as we start focusing on next year's goal. But over a long morning walk I was wondering how as a team we overcame so many uncertainties..,” Das said in the post.

This surge follows a strong performance in FY24, when the Mumbai-based firm reported Rs 848 crore in revenue from operations—a 31.5% increase from Rs 645 crore in FY23. The company also narrowed its losses by 31% during the same period.

“As we think about the next 10 years , there are again many unknowns, can we build a multi category brand? Can we maintain our pace of innovation? Can Atomberg play a larger role in manufacturing? Can we become a global brand? I don't have an answer today, but I have an aligned board, a team that believes we can and a team that I am proud of. I don't know the end result but one thing is certain that the journey of next decade is going to be even more exciting than last decade,” he added.

In 2023, ﻿Atomberg raised $86 million in a mix of primary and secondary issuances in its Series C funding round led by Temasek and Steadview Capital. Trifecta Capital and existing investors Jungle Ventures and Inflexor Ventures also participated in the round.

Founded in 2012 by Manoj Meena and Sibabrata Das, Atomberg manufactures energy-efficient brushless direct current (BLDC) and smart fans, smart locks, and mixer grinders.