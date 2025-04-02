Establishing a strong brand is a crucial mode to success in corporate life. The first step towards that goal, according to Bayer’s comms leader, is to find what sets you apart from others and enrich it.

“Every human being has a brand, and you have to build on your strengths,” said Rachana Panda, VP & Cluster Comms Head–Bayer ASEAN, ANZ & South Asia; and Director–Bayer Foundation India.

Creating a strong personal brand that highlights one’s entrepreneurial spirit and energy can also serve to inspire other women who are treading the same path, Panda added, in a conversation with Vanshika Kaushik, Founder of Ethimo Ethnics.

As part of YourStory's She Means Business series, which showcases women leaders in technology and entrepreneurship, their conversation explored leadership, branding, and navigating male-dominated spaces, offering valuable insights into the challenges and successes of women in entrepreneurship and corporate leadership.

Entrepreneurship knows no gender—but challenges differ

Panda emphasised that entrepreneurship is not defined by gender; both men and women share similar goals and visions for their businesses. However, women, particularly those from diverse backgrounds, often have to work harder to prove themselves.

“They may need to study harder, work harder to prove themselves. But at the same time, women also have leverage in certain fields at certain times,” she remarked.

When asked what advice she’d give to young women aspiring to leadership roles in communication, Panda highlighted the importance of self-awareness.

“Everyone has something special. Double down on your strengths, and the rest will fall into place,” she said.

On brand-building, she stressed that every individual, company, and entity has a unique selling point (USP). “A brand is the perception you create about yourself. You have to stand by it and work towards creating trust,” she said, adding that branding is about consistency, ethics, and integrity.

Navigating the corporate world as a woman

Kaushik raised the question of navigating a male-dominated corporate space, to which Panda responded with the significance of knowledge and confidence. “Confidence comes from knowledge and the ability to push back. Not everyone in the room will be your supporter. Finding your voice and standing up for yourself is key,” she advised.

She also pointed out the importance of knowing what to engage with and what to ignore. “Even men have to do this at times,” she added.

Kaushik shared her own entrepreneurial journey, of starting her first business in Class 11 with a digital promotional card venture. Though it was short-lived due to conflicts between her co-founders who were also students, she later co-founded Ethimo Ethnics, an online ethnic wear brand, with her mother, a fashion designer.

Kaushik said that convincing her family and teachers about pursuing entrepreneurship was one of the toughest parts of the journey.

“If a girl doesn’t get encouragement from home, she may not be able to soar,” said Panda, highlighting the importance of a supportive home environment.

Reflecting on her own journey, Panda recalled how she was once an introverted child who benefited from encouragement from family and mentors. She emphasised that role modelling is crucial for young women.

“Encouragement isn’t just about advice; it’s about how you see your mother, your grandparents, and how your father treats women. Creating a safe environment—psychological, physical, and emotional—along with access to education, makes all the difference.”

A word for young entrepreneurs

Addressing the much-debated topic of work-life balance, Panda acknowledged that it varies across career stages and individual circumstances. “Early on, your focus is on building your business. The time required of you will be high, but work-life integration is essential,” she said.

She also advocated for flexibility in corporate environments. “Trust between employers and employees needs to increase. We need to move beyond rigid discussions on office timings and focus on productivity instead.”

Ending on an inspiring note, Panda advised young women stepping into entrepreneurship or corporate roles to cultivate curiosity.

“Leaders of the past dictated how to do things. Leaders of tomorrow will be those who ask the right questions and keep their curiosity alive.” she concluded.