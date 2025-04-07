Samunnati raises Rs 2,300 Cr in FY25; expands lender base

Agri-value chain-focused non-banking finance company ﻿Samunnati﻿ secured Rs 2,300 crore in debt funding during FY25, marking a 50% increase compared over the previous fiscal year, the company said in a statement.

The company diversified its funding sources through securitisation, debt market instruments, and enhanced bank exposure, expanding its lender base to 46 institutions.

During the year, twelve new lenders joined Samunnati during the year, including public and private sector banks such as State Bank of India (SBI), Indian Overseas Bank, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and ESAF Small Finance Bank. Development finance institutions like Blue Earth, USDFC, and Enabling Qapital also partnered, alongside NBFCs such as Piramal, Shriram Finance, and Ambit.

This funding push enabled Samunnati to achieve a Gross Transaction Value of over Rs 7,000 crore and drove a 30% growth in average Assets Under Management (AUM), which reached Rs 2,000 crore by the end of FY25. The company also maintained an average monthly liquidity of Rs 142 crore, reflecting a 65% increase from FY24, despite broader market liquidity constraints.

Anil Kumar SG, Founder of Samunnati, said, the organisation aims to strengthen agricultural value chains by offering need-based solutions that foster growth and benefit all stakeholders involved. "Our ability to raise capital efficiently, even in a challenging liquidity environment, is a testament to the trust our lending partners have placed in us. As we continue to scale, our focus remains on empowering smallholder farmers, farmer collectives and agri-enterprises with innovative solutions,” he added.

In December, Samunnati issued its first Rs 50 crore green bond, with Northern Arc Capital as the primary subscriber. The proceeds will be used to advance climate-smart agriculture solutions across various agri-value chains in India. The bond issuance is part of a broader effort by the company to support sustainable development and environmentally aligned financing.

Samunnati also became the first NBFC in the agriculture sector to list a Green Bond on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) during FY25.

Founded in 2014, Samunnati offers financial and non-financial services to marginal, small, and medium farmers, agri-enterprises, and supply chain participants. Operating across more than 100 agri-value chains in 23 states, the company connects with over 6,500 farmer collectives and aims to reach one in every four farming households by 2027.

The company is backed by a diverse group of investors, including USDFC, Credit Saison, Tata Capital, Poonawalla, Hinduja Leyland Finance, Wint Wealth, Altifi, Alteria Capital, and Anicut Capital.

Looking ahead, Samunnati has a debt pipeline exceeding Rs 600 crore for the first quarter of FY26, indicating continued momentum in its financing activity.