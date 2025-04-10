Enterprise cloud data startup Tessell has raised $60 million in a Series B round, led by ﻿WestBridge Capital﻿, with participation from ﻿Lightspeed Venture Partners﻿, B37.vc, and Rocketship.vc. This brings the company’s total funding to $94 million.

The California-based firm, which has an office in Bengaluru, said the funding will support expand its market presence and fuel product development, particularly in AI-driven data management tools for enterprises.

“Enterprises today struggle with siloed data and rigid database solutions that are incomplete, lacking performance, resilience, governance, and flexibility,” said Bala Kuchibhotla, Co-founder and CEO of Tessell.

“At Tessell, we are redefining cloud data management by creating a seamless, secure, high-performant AI-driven platform that supports both operational and analytical workloads—powering a true data ecosystem. This funding enables us to scale faster and continue pioneering the future of enterprise data management,” he added.

While companies are increasingly adopting cloud technology, managing databases in the cloud often remains complicated and costly.

“Tessell is solving one of the most pressing challenges today in enterprise cloud adoption: data fragmentation and inefficiency. Their platform brings unprecedented performance, flexibility, and automation to AI-powered database management, helping enterprises unlock the full potential of their data. We’re thrilled to support their next phase of growth,” said Rishit Desai, Partner at WestBridge Capital.

Founded by Bakul Banthia and Kamal Khanuja in 2021, Tessell aims to simplify how companies manage databases in the cloud. The startup provides a multi-cloud database platform that supports both operational and analytical workloads.

The company said in a statement that it is advancing its solutions through AI and Conversational Data Management (CoDaM), which will allow enterprises to manage and interact with their data more easily.