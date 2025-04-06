Indian food cooked French; Revitalising traditional Pichwai art

Hello,

Consolidation is the name of the game in the logistics sector.

Logistics unicorn Delhivery has acquired its rival firm Ecom Express for a cash consideration of Rs 1,407 crore. The latter had plans for an IPO but had deferred it, citing market conditions.

This may be seen as a pre-emptive move with the global supply chains set to rearrange following US President Donald Trump’s historic tariffs. Experts say the largest negative impact for shipping will be felt in the container sector and among the car carriers.

On a somewhat bright side, the tariffs have attempted to level the playing field. The world’s 500 richest people suffered the biggest two-day loss ever following the tariff announcement. They collectively lost $536 billion after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 10.5% and 11.4%, respectively, over Thursday and Friday.

On the home front, Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s speech at Startup Mahakumbh 2025, comparing and contrasting Indian and Chinese startups, continues to make ripples. RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has backed the Minister, stating that sectors such as robotics, AI, and energy need to “move the needle” for India to focus on long-term growth.

He also seemingly supported NR Narayana Murthy’s controversial 70-hour workweek concept, claiming that he was not being “literal” but “directional.”

Chasing productivity, but at what cost?

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about:

Inside Chef Vivek Salunkhe’s omakase dining

Revitalising traditional Pichwai art

Finding bliss at Sri Lankan seafront resort

Here’s your trivia for today: What four common species of animals die soon after giving birth?

Wine and Food

When it comes to seasoning the protein, Chef Vivek Salunkhe believes in this mantra: Don’t kill the bird. In other words, don’t marinate the meat to the point that it masks its flavour.

At Crackle Kitchen, Bengaluru, Chef Salunkhe has explored the food of Western Ghats through French and Japanese culinary techniques. Opened in November last year, the restaurant’s omakase-style dining derives a lot of flavours from Mangalorean and Konkani cuisines, based on Salunkhe’s culture and upbringing.

Chef’s kiss:

The chef, who has worked at kitchens including Tower Kitchen, Skyye, and Blimely, and took creative control at Dofu with its take on ‘chukka Chinese’ cuisine, considers butchery the most important skill to master.

The passion for the skill, which he considers art, sizzles in Crackle’s kitchen. Take the Legend Steak, wherein an Indian marbled steak is paired with king mushrooms and wine tomatoes. Its juice satiates your palate, but only enough to reach out for the next bite.

The Moules Moiley also reflects Chef Salunkhe’s French influence. The mussels are cooked for a mere 10 seconds, and not a second later or else they overcook. The dish is prepared in the classic matignon French cooking style.

Art & Culture

Historically, the traditional art form of Pichwai has been associated with the Hindu deity of Shrinathji (an avatar of Lord Krishna) and used as a backdrop in the shrines of the temples of Nathdwara, Rajasthan. However, heritage revivalist and art collector Pooja Singhal wants to make Pichwai relevant beyond religion and temple tradition and put it on the global map of contemporary art.

Udaipur-based atelier ‘Pichwai: Tradition and Beyond’ collaborates with master artists, restoring traditional techniques while making room for contemporary artistic expression.

Accessible art:

Pichwai: Tradition and Beyond integrates artists from the Pichwai community and acts as a curator, gallery and commissioner, creating a whole ecosystem for the art.

It oversees exhibitions, booth designs, and layouts. While sponsorships are considered for large-scale projects, the initiative operates as a private enterprise, sustaining itself through sales.

Singhal is now taking a collection—titled Feast, Melody and Adornment—of over 400 original Pichwai artworks to London’s Mall Galleries. The exhibition in July will showcase the historical significance of the 400-year-old art form and its evolution over the years.

Travel and Leisure

Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort is a picture-perfect beach retreat nestled in the midst of an 8.5-hectare coconut estate.

Designed by WATG Singapore, the resort reflects Sri Lanka’s rich cultural and architectural heritage, showcasing framed ocean vistas, open-air pavilions, and handcrafted teak furnishings. The naturally sheltered location gives the property an exclusive air, one that not many properties in Sri Lanka can lay claim to.

Quiet presence:

With 152 villas and rooms offering spectacular garden and ocean views, the resort features distinct Sri Lankan touches, including rattan furniture, hand-dyed batik fabrics, and local delicacies and fruits.

Visitors can head to Spice Spoons, a cooking class focused on Sri Lankan cuisine; sign up for a beginner’s surfing class conducted on the grounds; or enjoy a fresh woodfire-cooked meal at Mama’s Kitchen, a mud and straw hut in the middle of a rice paddy.

At Journeys, the international restaurant that fronts the ocean, Executive Sous Chef Ruwana De Alwis says that sambol is unique and ubiquitous to Sri Lanka. “Coconut sambol, made with grated coconut, Maldive fish, dried red chillies, and lime juice pairs perfectly with local staples like rice, rotis, hoppers, and string hoppers,” he says.

News & updates

AI demand: Hon Hai Precision Industry’s first-quarter sales rose at its fastest clip since 2022 on resilient data centre demand, a bright sign for the AI sector amid tariff-induced fears. The Taiwanese supplier of Nvidia’s AI servers and Apple’s iPhones is riding a wave of demand for servers to power AI computing by the likes of Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

Consequences: A deal to spin off the US assets of TikTok was put on hold after China indicated that it would not approve the deal following US President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs announcement, according to a Reuters report.

Disruption: UK automaker Jaguar Land Rover is pausing shipments of its cars to the US following the introduction of tariffs by Trump’s government. The Coventry, England-headquartered company is putting these exports on hold this month as it looks at ways to address the new trading terms, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

What four common species of animals die soon after giving birth?

Answer: Octopuses, salmon, box jellyfish, and some species of praying mantis

We would love to hear from you! To let us know what you liked and disliked about our newsletter, please mail [email protected].

If you don’t already get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. For past editions of the YourStory Buzz, you can check our Daily Capsule page here.