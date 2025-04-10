Meet the man making healthcare accessible and affordable for everyone in Kenya

In a remote Kenyan village, a mother anxiously held her child, battling a fever that had worsened after days without medical care. The nearest hospital was hours away, and the journey seemed impossible. For Jayesh Saini, stories like this were more than statistics—they were the driving force behind his mission to transform healthcare in Kenya. As the Founder and Chairman of Lifecare Hospitals and Bliss Healthcare, Saini has redefined what’s possible, making affordable, high-quality healthcare a reality for millions.

Jayesh Saini is a renowned healthcare entrepreneur whose vision is to make quality healthcare accessible to all. Inspired by his father, Dr Umesh Saini, he has carried forward a legacy of compassion and innovation. With a background in healthcare management and an unwavering commitment to ethical practices, he has revolutionized the healthcare landscape in Kenya and beyond.

A legacy of compassion

Saini’s journey began with inspiration from his father, who founded Nairobi West Hospital in the 1980s. Dr Saini’s philosophy was simple yet profound: healthcare is about humanity first. This ethos ignited a fire in Saini to address the gaps in the healthcare system.

Kenya’s healthcare challenges were daunting—poor infrastructure, unaffordable care, and long distances to medical facilities. Saini’s vision tackled these issues head-on. His efforts included modernizing medical facilities, reducing healthcare costs, and introducing innovative solutions like telemedicine to bridge the accessibility gap.

Starting with Bliss Healthcare, now Kenya’s largest network of outpatient centers, he set out to make healthcare accessible to all, regardless of income or location.

However, Saini’s ambition didn’t stop there. He envisioned a world where advanced healthcare was available in every corner of Kenya. This dream gave birth to Lifecare Hospitals, a chain of multi-specialty hospitals bringing cutting-edge technology and healthcare services to underserved regions. Lifecare Hospitals offer everything, from advanced diagnostics to life-saving surgeries, creating a lifeline for communities.

Under Saini’s leadership, Bliss Healthcare has grown into the largest network of outpatient centers in Kenya, with 65 medical facilities spread over 37 of the country’s 47 counties. The network serves over 100,000 patients each month through its workforce of over 2,000 employees and bridges the gap between quality healthcare and affordability, serving urban and rural populations alike. It has become synonymous with reliability and efficiency in outpatient care by prioritizing accessibility.

Transforming lives and communities

Lifecare Hospitals is a multispecialty hospital chain that offers comprehensive medical services, including advanced diagnostics, surgeries across cardiology, orthopedic, oncology, nephrology, radiology among others, and chronic disease management.

With hospitals strategically located in Bungoma, Eldoret, Kikuyu, Migori, Meru and Mlolongo, Lifecare Hospitals ensures that even the most underserved regions in Kenya have access to top-notch medical care. This decentralization reduces the strain on Nairobi’s overburdened referral hospitals and brings much-needed services closer to those in rural communities. The group has also invested in setting up a 150-bed hospital in Dar Es Salaam in Tanzania.

The healthcare group has expanded its services to include advanced diagnostics, such as CT scans and MRIs, in areas that previously lacked even basic healthcare infrastructure. Lifecare has not only improved healthcare access but has also been instrumental in elevating the quality of care for thousands of patients. Saini’s healthcare group currently has employed over 4,000 professionals and serves over 150,000 patients every month.

By 2026, the group aims to have 10 operational hospitals across Kenya, with plans to expand into Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Ethiopia. These facilities will provide world-class services, ensuring that patients throughout the region can access exceptional medical care without the need to travel abroad for treatment.

Saini’s long-term vision includes adding over 4,000 hospital beds across East Africa, significantly increasing the region’s capacity to manage healthcare demands. By creating a network of advanced healthcare facilities across East Africa, the founder is positioning Lifecare as a leader in the region’s healthcare transformation.

Leading through innovation

Lifecare Hospitals and Group embraced technology and innovation as cornerstones of its growth strategy. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Jayesh Saini's leadership stood out. Bliss Healthcare and Lifecare Hospitals launched telemedicine programs, enabling patients to consult doctors remotely. The Chronic Disease Management Program, another of his innovations, ensures that over 30,000 patients receive ongoing care for conditions like diabetes and hypertension every month. These initiatives highlight Saini’s commitment to leveraging technology for better health outcomes.

In addition to physical infrastructure, Saini is investing heavily in telemedicine, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) diagnostics, and reducing outbound medical tourism. One of the biggest hurdles for managing large health schemes has been ensuring the integrity of data and funds, and measures like fraud detection and security are implemented to minimize misuse of health schemes. By addressing issues like potential fraud and ensuring transparency, Saini has built a foundation for sustainable healthcare systems.

These healthcare ventures have adopted several AI-driven technologies to create a more responsive and proactive healthcare environment. By focusing on early diagnosis, predictive analytics, and seamless patient interactions, the healthcare group is demonstrating the power of AI to transform healthcare at scale.

Lifecare Foundation: Driving social impact

The Lifecare Foundation focuses on community empowerment through healthcare and education. It organizes over 100 free medical camps annually, provides scholarships to underprivileged students, and supports orphans with education and healthcare, including those from families of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), National Police Service (NPS), and civil servants. By addressing the social determinants of health, the foundation aligns with Saini’s broader vision of creating a healthier and more equitable society.

The impact of Saini’s work goes beyond numbers—it’s showcased in the lives he’s changed. Hundreds of children facing insurmountable odds have received scholarships and now dream of getting quality education through the Lifecare Foundation. Stories like these are at the heart of Saini’s mission.

Overcoming challenges with transparency and ethics

Like any entrepreneur, Saini has faced his share of challenges; however, he remains steadfast in his mission. His focus on transparency and ethical practices has earned him the trust of corporate entities, with the market lauding him as a visionary entrepreneur.

The entrepreneur’s vision is rooted in the belief that healthcare should be a fundamental right, not a privilege. His mission is to:

Make quality healthcare accessible and affordable for all.

Reduce healthcare disparities in underserved regions.

Leverage technology to improve healthcare delivery.

Create a sustainable healthcare ecosystem for Africa and beyond.

Empower communities through health education and social impact programs.

Jayesh Saini’s journey is more than a business success story—it’s a revolution in healthcare. His work serves as a blueprint for achieving quality and affordable healthcare in Kenya and beyond, in line with the Government of Kenya’s vision of Universal Healthcare (UHC).

The health entrepreneur is now focusing on building a healthier, brighter future—not just for Kenya but for all of Africa. “Healthcare is more than saving lives—it’s about giving people the assurance of a long and healthy life,” Saini says.