Meet the top 10 innovative companies to keep an eye on in 2025

With more than 1.59 lakh startups recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in January 2025, India has entrenched itself as the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. Big cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR have led this transformation, while smaller cities are increasingly contributing to the country’s entrepreneurial growth.

In this rapidly evolving world, some companies are not just keeping up—they’re leading the way. These 10 emerging brands are transforming their industries with groundbreaking ideas, cutting-edge technology, and customer-focused solutions. And, as they continue to grow and innovate, they are setting new standards for the future.

Zeko AI

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, innovative companies are redefining traditional processes through cutting-edge technology. Zeko AI stands at the forefront of this transformation, revolutionizing talent acquisition for over 100 companies across India, the US, the Middle East, and Europe with enterprise-grade Talent Intelligence. Zeko AI’s suite of AI agents aligns hiring managers and recruiters by capturing and applying insights across every stage of recruitment. Its flagship AI Agent, Avya, provides bias-free candidate screening and real-time interview analysis. It takes conversational AI interviews, reducing manual efforts by 90% and bad hires by 60%. With 25,000+ successful interviews conducted with an NPS score of 68 and seamless enterprise-grade integrations, Zeko AI is not just innovating recruitment; it’s transforming an entire industry from chaotic to crystal clear.

Square Dream Homes

Square Dream Homes, part of Square Group, is transforming luxury real estate by reviving neo-classical architecture and blending heritage aesthetics with modern sophistication. With a vision rooted in timeless elegance, the company is redefining premium living by crafting homes that are more than just spaces—they are enduring legacies. Square Dream Homes offers an unparalleled experience in elite real estate by combining classical design principles with contemporary functionality. Under the leadership of Nishith Kapoor, the company is showing that architectural grandeur and heritage craftsmanship remain the ultimate benchmarks of luxury.

Farmland Bazaar

Founded by Pawan Gupta in 2024, Farmland Bazaar is India’s first exclusive online marketplace for farmlands, farmhouses, and agricultural properties. Recognizing the surge in demand for sustainable land investments post-COVID, Gupta sought to bridge the gap between buyers and sellers in this niche. This proptech platform, offering over 50,000 acres of sustainable land from thousands of verified developers nationwide, caters to both tech-savvy users and those less digitally inclined, making property discovery simple through its user-friendly interface. Farmland Bazaar provides a proven solution for farmland developers and owners to connect with highly intent-driven prospects. Recognized as India’s Emerging Proptech Startup for 2025 at the India Property Awards 2025, the platform aligns perfectly with the growing demand for eco-conscious land investments, reshaping the future of real estate.

Mankomb

What if your appliances weren’t just machines but intelligent companions that made life effortless? Bengaluru-based deeptech startup Mankomb is on a mission to make sustainable living effortless and fun. Its flagship product, Chewie, is an AI-powered kitchen appliance that transforms wet waste into nutrient-rich regenerative soil in under 40 hours. With intelligent automation, rapid digestion, and a sleek, odorless design, Chewie is a must-have for the modern home. The whisper-quiet appliance blends into modern lifestyles seamlessly. The company estimates that with every 100 Chewies it sells, the carbon impact per annum is equivalent to that captured by 2,200 trees.

Naya Jaisa

Established in Mumbai in 2021, NayaJaisa is a leading provider of premium refurbished electronics. Its advanced in-house center, capable of processing 5,000 units monthly, currently handles 3,600 units, ensuring rigorous quality. With over 200,000 PCs sold, the startup has expanded from major online platforms to its own website. Driven by CEO Roy George's industry expertise since 2015, it is dedicated to streamlining the market for refurbished electronics. Targeting 4,500 units per month this year, Nayajaisa delivers sustainable, affordable technology solutions across India.

Billebon

Founded in 2017 by IT professionals Shubham Gupta and Mukul Sirohi, Billebon was inspired by their love for long road trips—and the discomfort they brought along. Determined to solve real travel and posture challenges, the startup began designing comfort-first products like neck pillows, lumbar cushions, coccyx support, and travel accessories. With in-house manufacturing powering 70% of its catalog, Billebon ensures affordability, fast delivery, and strict quality control. Now available on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Zepto, and its own website, Billebon’s mission is simple: to make ergonomic comfort accessible for every Indian—whether working, sleeping, or on the move.

Nilam India

In a world of mass production, Nilam India is bringing back the art of true craftsmanship. Founded in 2024 by Sanghamitra Ghosh, the label has quickly carved a niche in the handmade women's fashion industry, blending block prints with effortlessly chic western silhouettes. Partnering with over 100 artisans across the country, every piece is crafted in 100% cotton and produced in slow, sustainable batches. With its roots in Dehradun, Nilam India has steadily built a loyal community that values handwork and slow fashion. As the label continues to grow, it remains committed to celebrating India’s rich textile heritage in a modern, wearable way.

Volkano AI

For most D2C brands, 98% of the ad creatives do not convert, resulting in wasted ad spend and missed revenue targets. Santosh GSK and Mahathi, IIIT-H alumni and industry veterans who’ve built AI for global clients and run $100K+ ad accounts themselves, built Volkano AI for D2C brands to show exactly what’s working in their market and give their team fresh, proven ad ideas every week. This helps increase their creative win rate from 1% to 5%, thereby increasing revenue without increasing ad budgets. It tells you what ad angles, visuals, and hooks actually drive conversions—so that the advertisers stop throwing darts in the dark.

Fiftysixshots Beverages

Fiftysixshots Beverages, headquartered in Bangalore, is redefining the liquor industry through innovation, quality, and accessibility. The company has introduced Boroka, a gin-based ready-to-drink brand, and Amateur, a premium vodka designed for the evolving tastes of modern consumers. With a strong focus on craftsmanship and affordability, Fiftysixshots aims to make premium spirits more approachable for young India. The brand is creating a unique space in the market by blending global trends with local preferences. Currently, its products are available in Goa, Karnataka, and Telangana, with ambitious plans for nationwide expansion. Through continuous innovation, Fiftysixshots is set to transform the way India experiences and enjoys spirits.

Jewelove

Sambhav Karnawat, founder of Jewelove, 4th generation jeweller & IIT Kanpur alumnus. Jewelove specializes in creating high-quality, customized platinum jewelry, including love bands, kadas, chains, and bracelets, designed for men, women, and couples. The brand uses 95% pure platinum, hallmarked for Pt 950 & certified by PGI, ensuring each piece is both authentic and durable. Renowned for innovative designs that blend timeless elegance with modern style, Jewelove’s creations reflect unmatched quality and sophistication. Offering worldwide delivery within 5-7 working days, Jewelove continues to set new benchmarks for luxury platinum jewelry across India. Jewelove has become synonymous with fine platinum jewelry in India.