Mobile phone exports surpassed Rs 2 lakh crore in the 2024-25 financial year with iPhone shipments alone contributing about Rs 1.5 lakh crore, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

The minister said that smartphone exports have seen a 54% growth over the 2023-24 fiscal.

"Smartphone exports crossed Rs 2 lakh crore in the financial year 2024-25. It is now among the top exported goods out of India. About Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of iPhones were exported," Vaishnaw said.

He said that electronics manufacturing in the country has increased more than five times and exports by more than six times in the last 10 years.

The minister also announced that the government is issuing a draft notification for a passive component scheme, which will be open for consultation for about two weeks.

On Monday, the IT Minister said that the evaluation of AI-Large Language Model applications is in the final stage, and over the next few weeks, the government will shortlist entities that will receive funding under the India AI Mission.

Speaking at an event to inaugurate the Vinod Dham Centre of Excellence for semiconductors and microelectronics at Delhi Technological University (DTU).

"The evaluation of the AI LLM (Large Language Model) applications is in its final stage. Within the next few weeks, we should be able to award the first few LLM model teams, who will then start getting the funding under the AI mission," Vaishnaw said.

The minister in February announced that India will have its own AI platform in the next 18 months, for which the government had invited proposals. It has received 67 applications for the project.