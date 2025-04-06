Nykaa, the omnichannel beauty and personal care brand, on Sunday said it expects revenue growth in Q4 of FY25 to be in the range of low to mid-twenties on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

In a statement to the stock exchanges, the company said, “With this, Nykaa’s full financial year FY2025 revenue growth is estimated to be at similar levels in mid‐twenties, indicating consistent growth across all quarters of FY2025.”

In the third quarter of FY25, Nykaa registered a 27% rise in revenue.

According to Nykaa, the gross merchandise value (GMV) growth for the beauty vertical is expected to remain in the low thirties, significantly ahead of the industry, driven by investments in customer acquisition over the past several quarters, leading to consistent order volume growth; strong retail performance supported by same store sales growth, as well as accelerated expansion of its retail network with 19 stores rolled out in Q4 FY2025.

The company said the House of Nykaa has seen a strong performance of both home‐grown and acquired brands.

Meanwhile, the GMV growth for the fashion vertical is expected to be in the high teens, with sequential improvement in the core platform business, the company noted.

The net revenue growth is expected to be lower due to a muted performance of Nykaa Fashion-owned brands and lower content-related activity in Q4 FY2025, which typically peaks in the third quarter.

Nykaa reported a net profit of Rs 26 crore in the third quarter, a 60% rise YoY.