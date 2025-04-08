Venture capital firm Ortella Global Capital (OG Capital) has appointed Apurva Beniwal as vice president of investments and strategy.

Beniwal joins OG Capital with experience across investing, entrepreneurship, and operations. She previously served as a junior partner at a gender-focused fund, where she was involved in investments in 14 startups, including Clovia (acquired by Reliance), and Hair Originals. In addition, she co-founded a beauty commerce startup, where she worked on product development, go-to-market strategies, and customer acquisition.

“Having been on both sides, I have seen how hands-on collaboration unlocks exponential value if provided at the right time. OG Capital’s co-building model resonates deeply with my belief that great investors do not just fund ideas; they help build them. This also means championing female founders who are redefining industries and having more women climb up the ladder in venture capital. I am here to back bold teams who prove that they have the hunger to win against the odds," said Beniwal.

OG Capital is a Rs 300 crore fund that focuses on early- and growth-stage startups in the consumer and enterprise sectors. The fund combines capital with operational involvement and has made three investments so far. It plans to invest in more than 20 companies with individual ticket sizes of up to Rs 15 crore, targeting a 50%+ compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and aiming for 10x returns.

"From optimizing product-market fit to unlocking new revenue streams, she helps founders fine-tune strategies, break into new markets, and build repeatable, scalable, and profitable business models that drive exponential growth. Her ability to transform ambiguity into a structured growth plan and then execute it alongside founders aligns perfectly with our philosophy of co-building," said Sayan Ghosh, Co-founder and Managing Partner of OG Capital.

Beniwal has also been active in advocating for greater inclusion in venture capital and has spoken at events such as SuperReturn, FICCI FLO, and Startup India.