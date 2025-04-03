Ola Electric rolls out same-day registration and delivery of two-wheelers

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric on Thursday rolled out #HyperDelivery—a pilot programme that delivers the vehicle on the same day as it is registered.

The program has been first introduced in Bengaluru and it will gradually be scaled up across the country during this quarter in a phased manner.

This would enable customers to complete their purchase either online or at an Ola Electric store, and collect their fully registered vehicles in a few hours.

The EV-maker said that they have managed make this possible by moving its vehicle registration process in-house.

Notably, in February, the company was renegotiating agreements with two vendors that managed the registration process of Ola Electric vehicles, namely Rosmerta Digital Services and Shimnit India.

The negotiations were part of an effort to streamline operations at the company amidst widening losses. However, talks fell through and Rosmerta filed an insolvency petition against the company’s EV-making arm.

However, on March 25th, Ola Electric said its subsidiary had amicably settled all dues with Rosmerta Group.

With the new #HyperDelivery, Ola Electric said it has eliminated middlemen associated with the typical registration process, alongside implementing AI to automate a majority of the registration process.

“We have significantly cut the processing time of registering the vehicles through AI led automation and by moving the registration process completely in-house. We are excited to announce #HyperDelivery which has completely transformed the vehicle purchase and delivery experience in the automotive segment. With this we are ensuring a much smoother purchase experience for our customers, eliminating tedious purchase processes and longer delivery timelines,” an Ola spokesperson said.

The announcement comes days after Vahan data showed that Ola Electric has fell below Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor in electric vehicle sales for the last month.

In March, Ola Electric registered 23,430 units, resulting in a market share drop to 18%.

