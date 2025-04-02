The Rajasthan Government’s annual budget for 2024 reflected a strong commitment to economic progress, development projects, and social welfare. The various provisions in the budget aimed to accelerate economic reforms, job creation, and rural development.

The budget included significant announcements targeting development across sectors and aimed at uplifting all sections of society. It emphasised economic growth, employment generation, agricultural reforms, women empowerment, and infrastructure development.

A special focus was given to entrepreneurs and startups, with several key measures to promote innovation, funding, and youth entrepreneurship. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari announced a series of impactful initiatives aimed at nurturing the startup ecosystem and inspiring entrepreneurship among students from an early age.

Key Announcements in Budget 2024 That Captured Attention of Youth, Entrepreneurs, and Industry Leaders

Atal Entrepreneurship Programme

To encourage young individuals to launch their own startups and become employment providers, the Finance Minister introduced the Atal Entrepreneurship Programme. This initiative aims to provide mentorship from top Indian and global CEOs to budding entrepreneurs.

Fund of Funds – Over ₹100 Crore for Startups

Under the i-Start Fund, selected startups are eligible for funding up to ₹10 crore. Additionally, the Finance Minister announced the creation of a ₹100 crore Fund of Funds to provide equity-based financial support to startups.

₹25 Crore Corpus Fund

A special ₹25 crore Corpus Fund was announced under the i-Start Fund, allowing startups to receive direct work orders from government departments. The goal is to promote procurement of goods and services from startups via sub-contracting.

AVGC-XR Policy, Employment, and Agriculture Accelerator Mission

A new AVGC-XR Policy (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, Extended Reality) was launched, aimed at generating over 50,000 jobs in five years.

Finance Minister Diya Kumari also announced the establishment of Atal Innovation Studios and Accelerators in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, and Udaipur with an investment of ₹1,000 crore. These hubs will also initiate an Agriculture Accelerator Mission to support agritech innovations.

Business Innovation Programme

To foster an entrepreneurial mindset among students, the Business Innovation Programme will be introduced in schools and colleges. Over 1 lakh students will benefit from this initiative, with an allocation of ₹20 crore.

LEAP Programme under i-Start

Highlighting the challenges faced by startup founders, the Finance Minister announced the Learn, Earn And Progress (LEAP) Programme under i-Start. With a budget of ₹25 crore, the initiative aims to upskill startup founders and connect them with skilled manpower.

Budget Highlights

The Rajasthan Government allocated special funds for key sectors like education, healthcare, agriculture, and industry. Key efforts include:

Education & Skill Development: Focus on innovation and digital education.

Focus on innovation and digital education. Healthcare: Expanded rural healthcare facilities and promotion of Ayurveda and naturopathy.

Expanded rural healthcare facilities and promotion of Ayurveda and naturopathy. Agriculture: New schemes to provide modern technology, improved irrigation, and direct market access for farmers.

Economic Reforms and Investment Promotion

The budget included tax reforms and incentives to promote entrepreneurship and improve the investment climate. Measures such as tax exemptions, subsidies, and grants were introduced to attract private sector investments.

The government also emphasised infrastructure development, including road, transport, and electricity upgrades to boost economic activity.

Social Welfare and Inclusion

Special provisions were made for elderly citizens, women, and youth, along with an expansion of social security schemes. The initiatives aim to empower marginalised communities and improve their quality of life.

To reduce the rural-urban divide, the government introduced multiple schemes that promote inclusive growth across regions.

Experts’ Reactions and Challenges Ahead

Economic experts believe the new budget could stabilise the state’s economy and foster sustainable growth. However, some pointed out the need for improved revenue collection and better fiscal discipline.

Experts also emphasised the importance of transparent and timely implementation of the schemes announced.

Why Budget 2024 Was a Gamechanger for Entrepreneurs and Startups

The Finance Minister declared that this budget was based on the vision of “Developed Rajasthan 2047.” It was the first full budget presented by the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government.

Out of the ₹4.90 lakh crore budget, significant provisions were made for farmers, women, youth, and startups.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government's goal as “Apno Agrani Rajasthan” and described the budget as welfare-oriented and a visionary document for a prosperous and developed Rajasthan.

Compared to the previous year’s announcement of a ₹250 crore Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund, this year’s budget included multiple powerful schemes such as:

i-Start Fund

Fund of Funds

Corpus Fund

Work order guarantees for startups

Sub-contracting models for procurement

These developments underline the government’s seriousness in promoting entrepreneurship in the state.

Announcements like the Atal Entrepreneurship Programme, AVGC-XR Policy, Business Innovation Programme, and LEAP under i-Start show a clear roadmap to upskill youth, create jobs, and boost the startup ecosystem.

Rajasthan Budget 2024 has set the tone for a new era of economic growth and direction in the state. Strategic moves in education, healthcare, agriculture, and investment are expected to yield long-term positive impact in economic reforms and social welfare.

If the announced schemes are implemented effectively and in alignment with the budget blueprint, Rajasthan is set to move confidently towards prosperity and inclusive development.