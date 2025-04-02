In a historic initiative, the Finance Department of the Rajasthan Government invited citizens from across the country to share their suggestions and feedback for the State Budget 2025-26 — seeking to understand what the public truly wants from their government. This participatory approach ensures the budget reflects ground realities and addresses the most pressing public demands.

The initiative was conducted from January 30 to February 3, 2025, in Jaipur, during the Jaipur Literature Festival, where the Finance Department engaged with the public under the theme of "Developed Rajasthan," while aligning the feedback with green budget priorities.

The department also focused on critical themes such as economic growth, job creation, agricultural reform, women empowerment, and infrastructure development. On-site interactions, QR code access, and drop boxes were set up to collect people’s aspirations and feedback.

This report highlights the major suggestions and recommendations received from different sectors, presenting a clear roadmap for policy formulation that aligns with the collective vision of Rajasthan’s residents.

A Glimpse Into Citizens’ Aspirations Across Sectors:

Infrastructure

Increase budget allocation for road repairs and connectivity in smaller cities like Bikaner.

Expand metro connectivity beyond Jaipur to accommodate growing urbanisation.

Strengthen drainage systems in flood-prone areas.

Develop improved urban waste management solutions to enhance sanitation.

Regional Development & Civic Amenities

Increase funding for clean drinking water projects in drought-hit areas.

Establish modern sewage and sanitation facilities in both urban and rural areas.

Promote large-scale renewable energy projects to boost sustainability.

Industrial Development

Establish industrial corridors in smaller towns to boost employment.

Provide greater financial support and incentives for startups and MSMEs.

Simplify ‘Ease of Doing Business’ to attract domestic and foreign investments.

Tourism, Art & Culture

Organise an annual International Film Festival to promote Rajasthan as a cultural hub.

Invest in better maintenance of heritage sites to boost tourism revenue.

Promote local artisans through government-supported exhibitions and e-commerce initiatives.

Forestry & Environment

Expand reforestation programs and green cover initiatives.

Strengthen groundwater conservation policies and enforce stricter anti-pollution measures.

Increase investment in sustainable agricultural practices.

Youth Development & Welfare

Increase funding for skill development and vocational training programs.

Promote startup incubation centers in more cities to support young entrepreneurs.

Offer special financial aid programs for young women entrepreneurs.

Healthcare

Expand and develop medical infrastructure in rural areas.

Provide subsidies on essential medicines and ensure affordable healthcare for low-income families.

Increase investment in mental health programs and awareness campaigns.

Road Safety

Install more CCTV cameras in public areas to improve safety.

Strengthen traffic management policies and pedestrian-friendly road designs.

Improve emergency medical response systems for accident victims.

Social Security

Increase allocations for old-age pension schemes and financial assistance for differently-abled individuals.

Strengthen policies that ensure women’s safety and empowerment.

Provide targeted financial aid programs for backward communities.

Good Governance

Create a centralised digital governance platform to streamline public services.

Enhance transparency in budget allocations and fund utilisation.

Strengthen grievance redressal systems to ensure faster response times.

Agricultural Development

Implement policies that ensure fair prices for agricultural produce.

Strengthen irrigation systems and modernise farming techniques.

Expand farmer training programs and provide easier access to financial aid.

Cooperative & Agricultural Marketing

Strengthen farmer cooperatives to increase bargaining power and reduce exploitation by middlemen.

Develop government-backed e-commerce platforms for direct farmer-to-consumer sales.

Provide financial support to set up storage and processing units for farm produce.

Animal Husbandry & Dairy

Improve veterinary health services in rural regions.

Provide subsidies to dairy farmers and promote cooperative dairy models.

Improve livestock insurance schemes to secure rural livelihoods.

Appreciation for Rajasthan Government’s Progress

The Rajasthan Government has made remarkable progress across multiple developmental sectors. The state has witnessed significant improvement in infrastructure, industrial expansion, digital governance, and social welfare programs. Some key achievements include:

Infrastructure Development: Expansion of roads, metro connectivity, and smart city initiatives.

Expansion of roads, metro connectivity, and smart city initiatives. Economic & Industrial Growth: Policies supporting investments in startups, MSMEs, and emerging sectors.

Policies supporting investments in startups, MSMEs, and emerging sectors. Tourism & Culture: Heritage preservation programs and promotion of local arts.

Heritage preservation programs and promotion of local arts. Environmental Initiatives: Solar energy expansion, afforestation, and water conservation projects.

Solar energy expansion, afforestation, and water conservation projects. Social Welfare: Strengthened access to healthcare, women's safety measures, and education.

Strengthened access to healthcare, women's safety measures, and education. Agriculture & Rural Development: Support to farmers, modern irrigation projects, and dairy farming incentives.

Despite these efforts, public feedback points to areas where further improvement and policy intervention are needed.

The public response to this historic initiative emphasises the need for inclusive economic policies, gender equality, healthcare improvements, and agricultural support. A progressive and balanced budget that prioritises these aspects will play a crucial role in shaping Rajasthan’s economic future.

By adopting a bottom-up approach to budget formation, the Rajasthan Government has set a new benchmark in participatory governance, ensuring the budget truly reflects the needs and aspirations of its people.