Rajasthan Budget 2025-26: 2.75 Lakh Jobs, Rajasthan Employment Policy Announced

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented the state budget for the financial year 2025-26. The budget includes major employment-focused initiatives aimed at empowering youth through government jobs, skill training, and self-employment opportunities.

To promote employment, a Vishwakarma Skill Institute will be established in Kota at a cost of ₹150 crore. Along with this, the government plans to implement the Rajasthan Employment Policy 2025 by launching the Vishwakarma Entrepreneur Scheme, which will provide youth with vocational training and connect them with self-employment opportunities.

In her budget speech, Diya Kumari declared:

A ₹500 crore Vivekananda Employment Assistance Fund will be set up.

will be set up. 1.25 lakh government job recruitments will be carried out in the upcoming year.

will be carried out in the upcoming year. The private sector will offer jobs to 1.5 lakh youth.

Further announcements include:

Launch of the Vishwakarma Yuva Udyami Protsahan Yojana , under which:

, under which: Youth will receive up to ₹2 crore loans with 8% interest subsidy .

with . 5 lakh youth will be provided with margin money support .

will be provided with . Advanced Skill and Career Counseling Centers will be established in each division.

will be established in each division. Vedic Gurukuls and Vedic Tourism Centers will be set up in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur .

will be set up in . Land allotment for Dronacharya Award-winning coaches .

. Special Parasports complexes to be built in Udaipur, Kota, Bikaner, Bharatpur, and Ajmer divisions.

Social Security Provisions:

Monthly pensions under social security have been increased to ₹1,250 .

have been increased to . A provision of ₹350 crore has been made for the Gig and Unorganised Workers Fund , benefitting informal laborers.

, benefitting informal laborers. 35,000 scooters will be distributed to girls.

will be distributed to girls. A Rani Laxmibai Center will be established in every block at a senior secondary school or college.

will be established in every block at a senior secondary school or college. The government aims to empower 20 lakh women under the Lakhpati Didi category.

under the category. A new scheme, the Dadudayal Nomadic Empowerment Yojana , will be launched for nomadic communities .

, will be launched for . A One-Time Settlement Scheme (OTSS) has been announced for loan repayments under Anuja, OBC, and Minority Corporations .

has been announced for loan repayments under . Annapurna Stores will be opened at 5,000 fair price shops .

will be opened at . Pregnant women will receive additional nutrition under the newly announced Mukhyamantri Suposhan Nutri-Kit Yojana.

Benefits for Government Employees:

A 10% increase in honorariums for all contractual workers is announced for the upcoming year.

in honorariums for all contractual workers is announced for the upcoming year. NFSA dealers’ commission will be increased by 10% .

will be increased by . Judicial pensioners aged 70+ will receive an additional 5% allowance .

aged 70+ will receive an . Government employees will benefit from the revised gratuity effective April 1, 2024 .

effective . The Journalist Welfare Fund has been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹3 lakh, and journalists will now also be eligible for Exposure Tour facilities.

These wide-ranging provisions in the Rajasthan Budget 2025-26 reflect the government’s focus on youth employment, entrepreneurship, social equity, and government worker welfare.