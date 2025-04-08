Rajasthan Budget 2025-26: Rs.25,000 Cr Interest-Free Loan for 35 Lakh Farmers, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Hiked

Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented the 2025-26 budget in the Legislative Assembly. The budget includes many major provisions for agriculture, animal husbandry, dairy development, and farmer welfare.

Key Budget Highlights for Farmers:

Increase in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Annual support has been raised to ₹9,000 per farmer, up from the previous amount.

₹300 crore will be granted for modern farm equipment, benefiting 1 lakh farmers. Global Rajasthan Agri-Tech Meet (GRAM): A major conference to connect farmers with cutting-edge global agri-technologies.

Recruitment of to boost animal healthcare. AI Excellence Centre: An Artificial Intelligence Excellence Centre will be established to promote innovation in agriculture.

to be introduced to improve the quality of agricultural produce. Garlic Excellence Centre: To be established in Baran.

Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development:

With these steps, the Rajasthan government aims for holistic development in agriculture, animal husbandry, and dairy sectors, thereby increasing farmers’ income and livelihoods.