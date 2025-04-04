Rajasthan Budget 2025-26: Free Electricity, 9 Greenfield Expressways, and Major MGNREGA Announcements

Presenting the state budget for the financial year 2025–26 in the Legislative Assembly, Deputy CM Diya Kumari made several significant announcements aimed at strengthening infrastructure and transport across the state. As a part of the historic initiative toward "Developed Rajasthan," the state government has dubbed this year’s budget the "Green Theme Budget."

In her address, the Finance Minister declared, “Nine greenfield expressways, covering a total of 2,750 kilometers, will be constructed at a cost of ₹60,000 crore. Additionally, ₹6,000 crore has been allocated for the repair of 21,000 kilometers of non-patchable roads. I also announce that ₹10 crore will be allocated to each assembly constituency for the repair of non-patchable roads; in desert areas, this amount will be ₹15 crore.”

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 1,600 rural settlements will be connected with asphalt roads within two years. Cemented Atal Paths will be constructed in rural towns with populations exceeding 5,000. Projects in 250 villages will be undertaken at a cost of ₹500 crore. To ease traffic in major urban areas, ring roads will be built in 15 cities. ₹250 crore will be spent to improve traffic conditions in Jaipur, and a DPR will be prepared for the metro expansion in Jagatpura and Vaishali Nagar.

Diya Kumari announced that Rajasthan Roadways will receive 500 new buses under the GCC model, while 500 buses for urban areas will be made available through the State Urban Transport Corporation. She also stated that a new Rajasthan Vehicle Scrappage Policy will be introduced.

Reiterating the public welfare focus, she confirmed the decision to increase free electricity to 150 units per month from the previous 100. In the energy sector, the state plans to become surplus with an additional production of 6,400 megawatts. The Finance Minister also announced 50,000 agricultural and 5 lakh domestic power connections.

Water Supply and Urban Development

The Deputy CM announced the launch of the Mukhyamantri Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) to improve drinking water systems in urban areas. Projects worth ₹5,830 crore will be executed in phases under this scheme. To address summer water shortages, 1,000 tube wells and 1,500 hand pumps will be installed.

The Ram Jal Setu Link Project has been brought to the implementation stage. Under the Panch Gaurav Yojana, ₹550 crore has been allocated. Inspired by the Smart City Mission, the budget provides ₹900 crore to develop cities such as Bundi, Nathdwara, Khatushyamji, Mount Abu, Bhilwara, Balotra, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Sawai Madhopur, Alwar, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Mandawa, Kishangarh, Bhiwadi, and Pushkar into ‘Clean and Green Eco Cities.’

Road Safety and Urban Planning

To improve road safety, highways including Delhi-Jaipur, Jaipur-Agra, and Jaipur-Kota will be upgraded to create ‘Zero Accident Zones.’ A provision of ₹50 crore has been made to strengthen 20 trauma centers through the PPP model.

For urban infrastructure, ₹780 crore has been allocated for parking expansion, renovation, residential flats, and bus stand upgrades. The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Urban Development Scheme will receive ₹12,050 crore over a 7-year period.

Across all urban areas in the state, 50,000 street lights will be installed. A total of 500 pink toilets will be constructed with a budget of ₹175 crore. Mechanised Transfer Stations will be established in 30 municipal councils.

MGNREGA and Rural Welfare

For rural families, 340 million person-days (man-days) will be generated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Under the Swamitva Yojana, drone surveys will be conducted in all villages, and new land titles will be distributed to 2 lakh families.