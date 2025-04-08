Rajasthan Budget 2025-26 Analysis: Strong Focus on Green Growth, Youth Employment, and Infrastructure

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented the state budget for the financial year 2025–26 in the Assembly. This marks the second full budget under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s government. Notably, it is also Rajasthan’s first-ever “Green Budget.”

In a 138-minute-long budget speech, she made several ambitious announcements focused on environmental conservation, climate adaptation, youth employment, and infrastructure development. The budget has been prepared with the entire population in mind, covering farmers, youth, women, education, healthcare, drinking water, electricity, roads, transport, and rural development.

Deputy CM and Finance Minister Diya Kumari stated, “Our government has focused on youth employment, environmental sustainability, and massive infrastructure development. The aim of the budget is to establish Rajasthan as a leading driver of India’s economic and green growth.”

Following the budget presentation, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma addressed a press conference, saying, “Today’s budget aligns with the promises made in our election manifesto. I’m proud to share that, with the support of our Cabinet colleagues, the BJP government has fulfilled over 50% of the commitments made. Of the announcements made in July’s budget, 96% have already been implemented—a first in the state’s history.”

He added, “This budget has been crafted keeping in mind the youth, women, farmers, and workers. The Prime Minister believes there are four key communities whose upliftment will ensure the development of the state and the nation. We are strengthening our economy with a focus on green growth. We’ve taken our first step towards a Developed Rajasthan 2047. This budget allocates 11.34% of total spending to green initiatives.”

Key Budget Highlights

Estimated Revenue Receipts: ₹2,94,536.49 crore

Estimated Revenue Expenditure: ₹3,25,545 crore

Revenue Deficit: ₹31,009.41 crore

Fiscal Deficit: ₹84,643.63 crore (4.25% of GSDP)

Estimated GSDP for 2025-26: Over ₹19.89 lakh crore

Policy Highlights

Green Budget: Focus on Environment and Energy

This budget marks a critical shift towards environmental consciousness.

₹250 crore allocated for the “Green Aravalli Development Project”

Families installing solar panels will receive 150 units of electricity free per month

Community solar plants proposed for low-income groups

A 5-year “Climate Adaptation Plan–2030” to be implemented

₹150 crore to set up a Centre of Excellence for Climate Change

Rajasthan Circular Economy Incentive Scheme–2025 to promote circular economy

₹2 crore grant for R&D in recycling/reuse

MSMEs and startups working in circular economy to get 0.5% interest rebate on loans

Launch of Rajasthan Vehicle Scrap Policy

Establishment of “Waste to Wealth Parks” in all district headquarters and utensil banks in village councils

Development of Rajasthan Green Credit Mechanism and tradable credits, akin to carbon credits

Launch of ₹100 crore Rajasthan Green Challenge Fund and ₹250 crore Green Aravalli Development Project

Target of 6,400 MW additional energy production

50,000 new electricity connections for agriculture and 5 lakh for domestic use

Economic Aspiration: Aiming for $350 Billion Economy by 2030

The Finance Minister declared that the state aims to become a $350 billion economy by 2030, with major investments in infrastructure, employment, industrial development, and green energy.

Rajasthan Employment Policy: Public and Private Sector Jobs

The state announced:

1.25 lakh government jobs and 1.5 lakh private sector jobs in the coming year

Launch of Rajasthan Employment Policy 2025, with a special focus on youth

Introduction of the Vishwakarma Yuva Udyami Protsahan Yojana offering:

Loans up to ₹2 crore with 8% interest subsidy

Margin money support for 5 lakh youths

Infrastructure Development: Expressways and Metro Expansion

Key initiatives include:

₹60,000 crore to develop 9 greenfield expressways

Expansion of Jaipur Metro from Sitapura to Ambawadi and Vidhyadhar Nagar (Todi Mod) at a cost of ₹12,000 crore

Introduction of 500 new Roadways buses under the GCC model

Urban and Rural Development: Transport and Housing

₹250 crore for Jaipur traffic system improvement

Removal of BRTS system

20 lakh households to receive new water connections

1.25 lakh households to get piped gas

Pachpadra Refinery (Barmer) to begin production from August

Education and Skill Development: Towards ‘Developed Rajasthan 2047’

₹500 crore Vivekananda Rozgar Sahayata Kosh to be established

1,500 Atal Tinkering Labs to be set up in schools

New Sainik School in Mirzewala (Sri Ganganagar)

Girls’ Sainik Schools in Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, and Kota

Advanced skill and career counseling centers in every division

Special sports complexes for para-sports in Udaipur, Kota, Bikaner, Bharatpur, and Ajmer

Launch of the “Solar Didi” initiative, inspired by “Lakhpati Didi” and “Drone Didi”

Industrial Development

₹150 crore for basic infrastructure in 18 new industrial zones

Assistance for CETPs in private industrial parks

Two logistic parks linked to DMIC to be developed

Launch of PM Gati Shakti update system

Online approval system “Single Window–One Stop Shop” to expand to 149 permissions

Competitive Index to be introduced across departments

PMU to be formed to implement Rising Rajasthan MoUs

New GCC (Global Capability Centre) Policy and Rajasthan Trade Promotion Policy for services sector investment

Announcements for:

Toy Park in Kota

Stone Parks in Nimbahera and Bundi

Ceramic Park

Cybersecurity and Social Welfare

₹350 crore for Sardar Patel Centre for Cyber Control and War Room in response to rising cybercrime

0.5% stamp duty rebate on jointly owned properties (up to ₹50 lakh) by husband and wife

PM-KISAN support increased to ₹9,000 per year starting next year

Stamp duty concessions extended to grandchildren of daughters and daughters-in-law for Power of Attorney transactions

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare

PM-KISAN annual support increased to ₹9,000 per farmer

₹25,000 crore interest-free agricultural loans for over 35 lakh farmers

₹150 per quintal bonus on wheat over MSP

₹9,300 crore provision for Ram Jal Setu Link irrigation project

₹1,350 crore worth of projects proposed under Rajasthan Agricultural Development Scheme (RajKVY)

Rajasthan Budget 2025-26 is clearly a visionary roadmap that propels the state forward economically, socially, and environmentally. By prioritizing employment for youth, economic empowerment for women, environmental sustainability, and infrastructure development, the budget takes significant strides toward positioning Rajasthan as a leader in India’s green and economic growth journey.