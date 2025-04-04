The Rajasthan government presented the budget for the financial year 2025–26 in the Legislative Assembly. This is the second full-fledged budget from the Bhajanlal government. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari delivered a budget speech that lasted approximately 2 hours and 18 minutes, during which she outlined plans to transform Rajasthan into a $350 billion economy by 2030.

Focusing on the vision of a "Developed Rajasthan," the state government termed this year’s budget a "Green Theme Budget"—a historic initiative. The government’s first green-themed budget places a strong emphasis on renewable energy, rural upliftment, and infrastructure development. Designed with inclusivity in mind, the budget addresses the needs of all sections of society, prioritising sectors like agriculture, youth, women, education, healthcare, drinking water, electricity, roads, and transportation.

During her budget presentation, Diya Kumari made several major announcements regarding free electricity, road development, and government employment. The budget increases monthly pensions for the elderly, widows, and persons with disabilities to ₹1,250. It also includes a plan for metro expansion in the state capital, Jaipur.

Major Announcements from the First ‘Green Theme Budget’

In this landmark green budget, Finance Minister Diya Kumari announced the construction of nine greenfield expressways in Rajasthan, the provision of drinking water connections to 2 lakh households, and the recruitment of 2.75 lakh individuals in both government and private sectors within a year. Additionally, the government plans to build ring roads in 15 cities to reduce traffic congestion, provide 150 units of free electricity each month, purchase 1,000 new buses, and allocate ₹10 crore per assembly constituency for road repairs.

The budget also introduced a ₹3,500 crore ‘Maa Fund’ aimed at uplifting women and children across the state. Under this initiative, the state will offer free treatment in other states, free eye check-ups and spectacles for the poor, and free religious travel via train or plane for senior citizens. Social security pensions have been increased, zero-accident zones will be developed, and free home-delivered medicines will be provided to citizens over 70 years of age.

Further announcements include the distribution of 35,000 scooters to girl students, the goal to create 20 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis', reservation benefits for Agniveers, increased honorariums for Panchayati Raj representatives and temple priests, enhanced benefits under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, higher MSP bonuses for wheat, and ₹25,000 crore in loans for 30 lakh farmers.

Subsidies will also be provided for biogas plant installation, and ₹900 crore has been allocated to build clean and green cities. The budget includes provisions to launch 1,500 new startups and provide funding for over 750 startups.

To promote employment, a Vishwakarma Skill Institute will be established in Kota at a cost of ₹150 crore. The state will also introduce the Rajasthan Employment Policy 2025 under the Vishwakarma Udyami Yojana to connect youth with self-employment and vocational training opportunities.

A Step Toward 'Developed Rajasthan 2047' — CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Following the budget presentation, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma addressed a press conference and said, “Today’s budget reflects the promises made in our election manifesto. I’m pleased to share that, with the support of my cabinet colleagues, the BJP government has already fulfilled over 50% of the commitments made.”

He added, “We have implemented 96% of the announcements made in our previous July budget—a first in the state's history in terms of execution. This budget was crafted with youth, women, farmers, and laborers in mind. The Prime Minister believes that the nation’s progress lies in empowering these four groups. We are focused on green growth and strengthening our economy as we move toward the goal of Developed Rajasthan 2047.”

Sharma further stated, “PM Modi understood the public’s hardships and ensured water supply to every home through the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). We will spend ₹250 crore on the Green Aravalli Development Plan to preserve the Aravalli Hills. Social security pensions have been increased to ₹1,250. We have allocated ₹1,000 crore for newly formed districts, not just for formation but also for establishing necessary offices and basic infrastructure. We have also announced 1.25 lakh new government job openings and plan to facilitate 1.5 lakh private sector jobs for youth.”